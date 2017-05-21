Whaplode parish and district councillor dies aged 82

Tributes have been paid to a former Whaplode Parish Council chairman, Mike Pullen, who has died at the age of 82.

The parish councillor, a Conservative member for Whaplode and Holbeach St Johns on the district council, moved to Lincolnshire in 2002 but was more than happy to take on roles giving public service to the people in his adopted home.

District council leader Gary Porter said: “I had only known him for a couple of years but in those years I never heard him say a bad word about anyone or anything. He always looked at the positive side of things.

“He has been a good councillor for the time he’s been with us but, obviously, that was too short. He was a really nice guy, always smiling, and the sort of bloke you would like to spend time with at a bar.”

Whaplode Parish Council chairman Morris Stancer said: “Mike will be very much missed. He always stood up for Whaplode and has always been willing to do his share and more than his share sometimes.”

John Hayes, who was MP for South Holland and the Deepings until Parliament was dissolved for the General Election, said: “Mike was incredibly brave in his illness, he was confident of his place in Heaven and proud of what he had achieved here on Earth. He was very proud of the work he had done in Whaplode and of his public service.”

Mike leaves family including wife, Ruby, and son Tony. Sadly the couple’s daughter, Caroline, passed away three-and-a-half years ago. There are also three grandchildren and seven great-granddaughters.

Ruby said Mike was brought up in the East End of London, working first in the London docks as a rigger.

He had several jobs before the couple married in 1955.

They took jobs in a brewery in Chelmsford and Mike later worked in insurance before he retired. The couple moved to Fakenham in 1997.

Ruby said Mike enjoyed his public service locally, saying: “He was one of those people who had to have an interest.”

Mike’s funeral service takes place at Surfleet Crematorium at 2pm on June 2.