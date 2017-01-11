Whaplode Drove nursery boss Paula braves the shave

Nursery boss Paula Somers braved the shave for Macmillan in front of a 100-strong audience of children and parents at Whaplode Drove’s Elizabethan Centre.

The mum-of-two allowed youngsters to make the first few snips of her shoulder-length hair before professional hairdresser Pat Browning stepped in to complete the job.

Children took the first few snips. SG070117-504TW

“Cancer touches everybody’s life,” said Paula. “Macmillan not only help patients but their families too.”

Paula owns Giggles Galore, in Holbeach Drove, and lots of children from the nursery attended the event with their parents.

“One of the parents kindly gave me a hat and it’s really nice for outside,” said Paula.

But, indoors at least, Paula (45) is embracing her new look and says: “It’s lovely to get up and not have to worry about my hair.”

Hairdresser Pat Browning made short work of it ... SG070117-504TW

More than £400 was raised on the night and together with online donations and local collections Paula expects to raise £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She’s been bowled over by people’s generosity and the kind comments from supporters.

• Readers can still donate on bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/paula-somers