WESTON PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Village frustration after council turns down moving signs

A Weston Hills couple fear their village could see a serious road accident because of poorly placed road signs.

Michael and Trisha Altham have been frustrated in their efforts to get a 30mph sign moved from outside Honeypot Day Nursery on Broadgate, Weston Hills, to a site nearer the edge of the village bordering Moulton Chapel.

When it gets dark, you can’t see down Broadgate because of poor street lighting and the parked cars on both sides of the road Michael Altham, of Weston Hills

During a meeting of Weston Parish Council in Weston Hills on Monday, the couple claimed that Lincolnshire County Council had turned down their request to move the sign because of cost, leaving villagers to put up with speeding traffic.

Mr Altham said: “We’ve lived in Weston Hills for nine years and we see cars travelling well in excess of 40mph along Broadgate regularly.

“When it gets dark, you can’t see down Broadgate because of poor street lighting and the parked cars on both sides of the road.

“There are 30mph signs on both sides of the road, one by the nursery and the other which you can’t see because it’s obliterated by trees.

“Driving out of Weston Hills in the dark can be dangerous because drivers have no sense of speed awareness so we just want to see some common sense by moving the 30mph sign next to the nursery school nearer to the village’s exit.

“To have a 30mph next to a nursery school is nonsense and by moving it, people will drive more slowly through the village.”

The couple were told by parish council clerk Susan Wilson that a 20mph zone was considered for an area of Broadgate near Weston Hills Primary School but ruled out because of “quite large implications” on residents living around the school.

However, parish councillors are to invite Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for highways, Coun Richard Davies, to Weston Hills.

But Coun Anthony Casson, whose South Holland District Council ward includes Weston Hills, said: “There are lots of villages where you go straight out of a 60mph area into a 30mph one.

“Why can one village go from 60mph down to 30mph but another village can’t?”