Weston Hills Party in the Car Park was a smash hit

Bands and solo artists entertained music lovers at the 10th annual Party in the Car Park hosted by the Bell Inn at Weston Hills.

Rock and roll, funk, ska, reggae, country and western, and pop were among the genres enjoyed by around 250 people soaking up the sounds and the sun.

One of the organisers, Dean Fitchett, from The Sound Injectors, said the atmosphere was great.

“It was a very good day,” said Dean. “It was a very successful festival. It attracted a lot of people, not only locals but other people as well.”

The charity event raised around £500 for the Friday Frienship Group at Spalding.

The group, for people with learning difficulties, plan to spend the money on first aid training.

Dean said landlord Dave Filby and wife Kath worked very hard to make the event a success.

Bands on the bill were The Sound Injectors, The Expletives, One for the Road, The Rocking Chairs, Lloyd Watson and The Jam Room.

Solo artists were Connor Nichols, Aidan Matthews and Katie-Lou.

Dean supplied the stage and sound system free of charge.

The music started at 2pm and continued through to about 10.30pm.

