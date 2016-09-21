West End show comes to Spalding

The hit West End musical Made in Dagenham comes to Spalding for the first time next week.

Act II Theatre Company is portraying the true story of the women of Ford Dagenham and their struggle for equal pay, based on the hit film of the same name.

Director Karl Gernert said: “The story of the Ford Dagenham women should be shouted from the rooftops. As well as an important message, there is great music, razor sharp dialogue and raucous comedy to enjoy.”

The show is at South Holland Centre from Wednesday, September 28 to the following Saturday (7.30pm and 2.30pm on Saturday).

Tickets are £9.50 and £8 concessions.