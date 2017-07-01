Welland takes title at The Deepings School’s annual sports day

New standards were set and old records were broken by students at The Deepings School which staged its annual sports day in June.

Teams from Guthlac, Priory and Welland Colleges took part in hot competition on the Linchfield Road playing field as students from Years 7 to 10 competed in bright sunshine.

Seven records fell as Freddie Fraser (Year 8 boys’ 100 metres), Megan Williams (Year 9 girls’ shot put), Ella Robinson (Year 9 girls’s 800 metres), Luke Phillips (Year 9 boys’ 200 metres) and James Marsh (Year 10 boys’ 100 metres) made Deepings School history.

But it was Welland College who ended the day victorious, retaining the Sports Day champions’ crown ahead of Guthlac and Priory.

Steve Allen, Head of PE, said: “The sun shone for The Deepings School sports day and, after weeks of preparation by tutors, deputy heads, heads of colleges and the PE department, the day went without a hitch.

“The students ran with confidence and resilience, there were some big throws in the shot put and javelin, the team field competitions were popular with the students and the whole school cheered the runners along the home straight.

School record breakers Ella Robinson (Guthlac College and Year 9 girls' 800m) and Billy Zyberi (Priory College Year 7 boys' 300m). Photo by Tim Wilson. SG150617-140TW.

“Well done to all the students involved.”

What a day and what weather - this year was fantastic, we had all the students out in the afternoon, records were broken and Welland College was victorious - but only by a very small margin Sally Donaldson, PE Department, The Deepings School

James Marsh anchors the Year 10 Priory College boys' 4 x 100m relay squad to a Deepings School record. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG150617-148TW.

Mia Drury is first past the post for Guthlac College in the Year 10 girls' 4x100m relay. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG150617-147TW.

Athletes from Priory College came third at The Deepings School's annual sports day with 628 points. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG150617-142TW.