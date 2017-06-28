Well-loved school is remembered

The Annual Commemoration Service for Moulton Grammar School was held recently at Moulton Church. The event is a remembrance and reunion for Old Boys of this School which was founded in 1562 by Edward Burnstone.

The day is organised by the Harrox Sports and Social Society and a short service is followed by lunch in the Pavilion and a cricket match.

The School amalgamated with Spalding Grammar School in 1939 and this link is maintained by the attendance and participation in the Service by the present Headmaster and Senior Student.

There are only a handful of former pupils left now and the photo shows Peter Bray (92) and Norman Hotchkin (102).

Mr Bray read the Commendation and gave a short speech about attending the school.

He said that he became a pupil in 1934, travelling by bus from Pinchbeck and was proud to return to stand before the congregation 83 years later. Mr Hotchkin joined the school in 1924 and used to bike to School from his home in Saracens Head.

Mr Bray spoke of the strong foundation that was laid down for the pupils future lives by the excellent education they received there from the firm but fair teaching staff.

The friendships he made there have lasted all his life and the traditional values of this well loved school have been passed down through the generations and still live on today.

This is a nostalgic and important day to remember this once proud and honourable School and Old Boys of Spalding Grammar School and interested members of the public are welcome to attend.