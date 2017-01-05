Welcome return for Spalding High School old boys and girls

Spalding High School held its annual Senior Prizegiving, wherelast year’s Sixth Formers returned to collect their A-Level certificates.

The High School were delighted to welcome old girl Laura Abram MA (Cantab) as guest speaker.

Last year's Sixth Formers

Since leaving Spalding High in 2006 Laura has completed four years at Cambridge, studying French and German, followed by a Law Conversion course in London.

Having worked in London and Hong Kong, she is now an associate at Shearman and Sterling in Brussels, working in competition law.

An afternoon of celebration saw certificates and awards presented, alongside musical performances from students.

Notable awards were gained by Katie Wickham (Mrs Driver’s Prize for the Best A Level results among others) and Amy Tall with six awards including the Andrew Prize for Chemistry and the Christina Mcleod Prize for Design and Technology.

Hannah Darley received an exceptional eight awards, including Mrs Greig’s Prize for Science. The recipient of the Charlotte Hart Memorial Award was Fraser McNab.

Headmistress Michele Anderson said: “It was a pleasure to welcome back last year’s Year 13 students who all looked to have grown up enormously since leaving us!

“Our guest speaker Laura Abram spoke with feeling and inspiration. It is always exciting to listen to and speak with, former students and to find out how their lives have developed since leaving the High School.”