Welcome addition to Thurlby’s community park

Villagers in Thurlby are making full use of a new outdoor seating area after a grant from South Kesteven District Council.

The cash was secured by the Lawrance Park Recreation Ground and Community Association after an application to the council’s Community Fund and the covered seating area is suitable for all weathers.

As a result, sports club members, dog walkers and families can all enjoy the seating area “come rain or shine”.

John Spooner from the community association, said: “Local people suggested it would be good to have somewhere they could spend a few minutes or half an hour to enjoy their time when out on the field, with some cover so that it could be enjoyed in all weathers.”

“The seating area is very popular with young and old, with some great feedback given by people since it opened.

“It really is a benefit to the village, all ages are enjoying it and we thank the Community Fund for agreeing to the grant for what is an asset to the community.”