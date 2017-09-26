Weight limit considered for Holbeach road

Talks have been held about introducing a weight restriction on a Holbeach road now being used as a shortcut onto the A17.

town centre and roads, including Spalding Road and East Elloe Avenue, due to the A151 Welbourne Lane South’s closure.

It has always been in future plans to put a weight restriction on Spalding Road as once the roundabout is completed, there will be no need for HGVs to come into the town Coun Nick Worth, Lincolnshire county councillor for Holbeach

During a meeting of Holbeach Parish Council in August, Coun Isobel Hutchinson said: “We need to contact county highways urgently and find out when the restriction on the (A151) link road is going to end.

“Then we need to start talking to them about the process of putting a weight restriction in place once the roundabout is done as there should be no reason for lorries to come through Holbeach when getting onto the roundabout will be easier.”

Coun Hutchinson’s views were supported by Holbeach county councillor Nick Worth who said: “It has always been in future plans to put a weight restriction on Spalding Road as once the roundabout is completed, there will be no need for HGVs to come into the town, other than for deliveries which a weight restriction would allow for.

“We anticipate that there will be a big reduction in HGVs coming into the town from that direction anyway once the roundabout is completed.”

A Lincolnshire county highways spokesman said: “The idea of setting a weight restriction on Spalding Road has been discussed informally, but no formal decisions have been made as the process of implementing this would be a lengthy one.

“In any case, we would not plan to progress with a weight restriction on Spalding Road until the new Peppermint Junction roundabout has opened and traffic has settled.”

