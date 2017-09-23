WEEKEND WEB: Who was up before the bench

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

August 15

Placido Fragata (37), of Johnson Avenue, Spalding. No insurance (Grantham). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Attila Szabo (29), of Hereward Road, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

August 16

Kevin Frame (59), of Spring Gardens, Long Sutton. Drink driving (Long Sutton). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Charles Dobney (61), of Park Lane, Surfleet. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress (Pinchbeck). £660 fine, £60 v/s, £85 costs.

August 18

Adrian Bellamy (50), of Farrow Road, Whaplode Drove. Driving without due care and attention (Spalding). £366 fine, £36 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Hayley Chilvers (37), of Kings Road, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Graham Waldren (36), of East Road, Tydd Gote. Speeding (Cowbit). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tracey Severn (43), of Dean Close, Weston. Assault (Spalding). Three years conditional discharge, £250 compensation, £20 v/s, £150 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

August 15

Dana Pirozi (31), of Padholme Road, Eastfield, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 16

Christopher Baggaley (37), of Hospital Road, Sutton Bridge. Stole various items worth £53.95 belonging to Spar (Long Sutton). £53.95 compensation.

Christopher Baggaley (37), of Hospital Road, Sutton Bridge. Stole meat worth £72 belonging to Iceland (Spalding). £72 compensation, £85 costs.

August 17

Andrew Clarke (38), of Salton Drive, Spalding. Assault (Long Sutton). 12 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £115 v/s, £310 costs. The for commission of a further offence during operational period of suspended sentence 18 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 250 hours unpaid work.

Nadeem Hussain (36), of High Street, Holbeach. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Ramunas Karpys (37), of Sybil Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £68 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gabriel Mihai (42), of Chapel Street, Leigh, Wigan. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Cristian Minciu (35), of Cow and Hare Passage, St Ives, Cambs. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Lubos Tomicek (47), of Victoria Street, Dunstable. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £70 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Leigh Upsall (34), of Hardiway, Fishtoft. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stanislovas Urbananvicius (49), of Westfield Avenue, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Slawomir Waldowski (39), of Castle Close, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Andrew Wenham (77), of Garfield Close, Lincoln. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £4 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Matthew Woodcock (37), of Woodfield Close, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £92 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jordan Skinner (24), of Davenport Avenue, Oadby, Leics. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nicolae Zainea (33), of Holbeach Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

August 21

Jake Burton (24), of The Hedgerows, Sleaford. No insurance (Moulton Marsh). £120 fine, £30 v/s, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

James Steel (59), of Stennett Avenue, Spalding. Dishonestly made off without paying for fuel worth £52.72 (Spalding). £52.22 compensation, £85 costs, No separate penalty for commission of a further offence whilst subject to conditional discharge order.

August 22

Andrejs Sokolovs (31), of Green Lane, Holbeach. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine,, £66 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Bogdan Andrei (26), of Neville Road, Birmingham. Speeding (Crowland). £70 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Laurence Bosworth (26), of Eaudyke road, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Christopher Chamberlain (33), of Lawyers Close, Holbeach. Speeding (Crowland). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Rafel Charzynski (39), of Eaglesthorpe, New England, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

James Cripps (61), of Malling Road, Snodland, Kent. No insurance (Bourne). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Tiberiu Dragu (34), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sylvia Emmens (71), of Elgar Avenue, London. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Dean Fitchett (56), of Moulton Chapel Road, Moulton Chapel. Speeding (Cowbit). £110 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Peter Ford (25), of The Brambles, Deeping St James. No insurance (Langtoft). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Hilary Huffman (63), of Bentley Street, Stamford. No insurance (Bourne). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Edita Jurkoniene (48), of Medina Walk, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.