WEEKEND WEB: Who’s been before the bench?

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

September 27

Kyle Lewins (30), of The Grove, Market Deeping. Possession of cannabis (Market Deeping). £76 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, drug to be destroyed.

Vladimirs Korolovs (25), of High Street, Spalding. Drink driving (Spalding). £300 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months. Criminal damage. £50 compensation.

Christopher Masters (49), of Station Street, Donington. Drink driving (Spalding). £466 fine, £46 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Nerijus Pukys (30), of Garton End Road, Peterborough. Drink driving (Long Sutton). 10 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 4 years. No separate penalty for no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

October 2

Ben Courtney (24), of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. No insurance (Boston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Nikolai Gavrilov (36), of Roman Bank, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £300 compensation, £170 costs. No separate penalty for criminal damage.

Michael Severn (18), of Dean Close, Weston. Assault (Spalding). Community order with 70 hours unpaid work, £170 costs. No separate penalty for criminal damage. £200 compensation.

Ugis Kleinmanis (29), of High Street, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £100 fine, 3pts.

October 4

Mervyn Grimwood (60), of Moons Green, Moulton. Drunk and disorderly (Spalding). £50 fine. Assaulted a police constable (Boston). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Connor Hatch (23), of Reservoir Road, Surfleet. Took a vehicle without the owner’s consent resulting in an accident (Spalding). 8 weeks prison sentence suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £25 and £40 compensation, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

September 28

Jan Cofta (61), of Curtis Drive, Coningsby. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrei Dairie (27), of Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Spalding). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs, 3pts.

Kevin Dilley (52), of Sutton Road, Sutton St James. Speeding (Crowland). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £35 costs, 3pts.

Mircea Dirili (40), of Alexandra Road, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ashley Foulsham (28)k, of Windsor Gardens, Long Sutton. Speeding (Long Sutton). £244 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Bogdans Frankowski (36), of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton. Speeding (Sutterton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jeremy Hansford (41), of King Johns Road, Swineshead. Speeding (Crowland). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Omar Hawlat (26), of Commercial Road, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Reza Khan (35), of The Gables, Oxshott, Leatherhead. Speeding (Crowland). £307 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Petrisor Luca (21), of Pines Hill, Birchanger. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Antons Malaks (19), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kamaran Othman (40), of Rose Place, Boston. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Diane Riley (59), of Spirewic Avenue, Winthorpe, Skegness. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Charlene Starkey (36), of Reeves Way, Eastfield, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Simon Tarbard (49), of West End, Whittlesey. Speeding (Crowland). £233 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Katie Thompson (41), of Rotten Row, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Spalding). £46 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Scott Timmis (46), of Ransden Avenue, Barton Upon Humber. Speeding (Whaplode). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ignas Vaitiekunas (25), of Raymond Street, Wisbech. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mickey Woolfe (47), of Woodpecker Way, Cambourne, Cambs. Speeding (Long Sutton). £35 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

October 3

Pavel Alexkevic (31), of Windmill View Court, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £105 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Arjad Ali (38), of West Street, Boston. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £160 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Chris Andrew (64), of Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield. Speeding (Horbling). £495 fine, £49 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Amber Barnes (23), of Chadburn, Paston, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark Brookman (56), of Siltside, Gosberton Risegate. Speeding (Horbling). £50 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Osman Hassan (44), of Seadyke Road, Kirton. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Agris Matrozis (30), of Alford Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stephan Morris (60), of Town Drove, Quadring. Speeding (Crowland). £730 fine, £73 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Patrick Pritchard (45), of Millbank Crescent, Woodley, Wokingham. Speeding (Crowland). £275 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Egidijus Vitkus (30), of Fulney Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £65 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.