WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench?

Round up from Boston and Lincoln magistrates courts

Boston Magistrates’ Court

September 12

Tomas Aikevicius (19), of Westlode Street, Spalding. Sat in the middle of railway lines and obstructed an engine or carriage using the railway causing two trains to be cancelled (Spalding). 3 months prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, £115 v/s, £85 costs.

Eigo Facuna (39), of Somerby Garth, Welland, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £660 fine, £66 v/s, 385 costs, disqualified from driving for 56 days.

Polly Carrick (67), of High Street, Billingborough. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £110 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Oskars Rudaceskij (22), of Tattershall Road, Boston. No insurance (Spalding). £305 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts.

Catalin Dragomir (32), of Holbeach Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Alan Jay (49), of Elders Gate, Tydd St Mary. Speeding (Cowbit). £130 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrejs Sokolovs (31), of Green Lane, Holbeach. Driving without due care and attention (Fleet). £660 fine, 6pts. No insurance. £660 fine, £66 v/s, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark Stone (41), of Starlode Drove, West Pinchbeck. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT, £220 fine.

September 18

Sarah Clarke (42), of Earl Mews, Market Deeping. Two counts of assault (Market Deeping). Community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 v/s, £150 costs. No separate penalty for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

September 12

Grant Saunders (54), of Park Lane, Alford. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

John Sharpe (45), of Freestone, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Long Sutton). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

September 14

Grant Callaby (29), of Newmarket Avenue, Bourne. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £175 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Vitalijus Norvilas (30), of Station Street, Donington. Assault (Boston). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Gary Anderson (33), of Windsor Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lisa Andrew (30), of Station Street, Donington. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Asef Azimi (33), of Wignals Gate, Holbeach. Speeding (Baston). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adam Bird (33), of High Street, Helpringham. Speeding (Pinchbeck). £500 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Rosy Bishop (24), of Bell Lane, Fosdyke. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

David Cattermoul (28), of Branches Lane, Holbeach. Speeding (Crowland). £133 fine, £50 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Steven Clark (29), of Kesteven Drive, Market Deeping. No insurance (Market Deeping). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Giles De Lotbiniere (57), of Crown Street, Brandon. Speeding (Crowland). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jean Francis (25), of Spenfield Court, Northampton. Speeding (Cowbit). £311 fine, £31 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Rasimas Ibadovas (39), of Brynmore, Bretton. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jennifer Jones (45), of Langset Avenue, Hindley, Wigan. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £66 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Arkadiusz Kliczkowski (47), of Fishtoft Road, Boston. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Barbara Marshall (55), of Heads Nook, Cumbria. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £87 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Diana Milevska (27), of Clarence Road, Wisbech. Speeding (Whaplode). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rolands Petersons (41), of Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gintaras Sereiva (32), of Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Anil Sharma (46), of Haywain Drive, Deeping St Nicholas. Speeding (Deeping St Nicholas). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Delia Shore (57), School Road, West Walton, Wisbech. Speeding (Crowland). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Igors Visemirskis (51), of Oxford Street, Boston. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Oliver Williams (69), of Errol Street, London. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Danny Wilson (45), of Whin Common Road, Denver, Norfolk. Speeding (Little Sutton). £233 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

September 18

David Farrar (46), of Princes Road, Richmond upon Thames. Speeding (Cowbit). £500 fine, £50 v/s, 3pts.

Emma Brocklehurst (36), of Viking Way, Thurlby. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Darren Robertson (45), of Holyrood Close, Donington. Failed to give driver ID. £290 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Borys Batko (44), of NFA. Assault (Gosberton). Three counts of assault. Community order with 200 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Steven Barnes (41), of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. Speeding (Little Sutton). £60 fine, £30 v/s, £150 costs, 3pts.

September 21

Amy Bunn (29), of Paddington Way, Morton. Drink driving (Morton). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.