WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

August 30

David McGregor (24), of Gaywood Road, King’s Lynn. Made off without paying for fuel worth £50.53 (Spalding). £120 fine, £50.53 compensation, £85 costs. No separate penalty for making off without paying for fuel worth £50.05. £50.05 compensation. No action taken on breach of conditional discharge.

Robert Collin (20), of Ayscough Avenue, Spalding. Assault (Spalding). Community order, take part in thinking skills programme, £100 compensation, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Adrian Geru (47), of Spalding Road, Holbeach. Dangerous driving (Weston). 8 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months with 100 hours unpaid work, £115 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Hewitt (22), of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. Criminal damage (Sutton Bridge). 6 months conditional discharge, £100 compensation, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Jason Sheehy (31), of Ostler Walk, Kirton. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour (Boston). 12 months conditional discharge, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Erikas Siurys (38), of Pennygate, Spalding. Breach of the peace (Spalding). Bound over in the sum of £200 for 6 months to keep the peace.

Adi Bulgariu (26), of Spring Gardens, Spalding. Failed to give a specimen of breath (Boston). Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Slawomir Darlak (37), of Redthorne Close, Spalding. Failed to give a specimen of breath (Boston). £375 fine, £37 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Samantha Saunders (21), of Main Street, Baston. Drink driving (Spalding). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Kimberley Stall (49), of Pinstock Lane, Gedney. Failed to notify DWP of change in circumstances affecting income support. Community order with curfew requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs. Failed to notify DWP of change in circumstances affecting carers allowance. Community order with curfew requirement.

Aaron Woodcock (18), of Towning Close, Deeping St James. Assault (Market Deeping). Restraining order, £262 fine, £120 compensation, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

September 1

Ben Sharman (29), of Knight Street, Pinchbeck. Criminal damage (Spalding). 12 months conditional discharge, £2 v/s, £85 costs.

Joshua Saville (19), of Kings Road, Holbeach. Assault (Holbeach).

Restraining order, £80 fine, £30 v/s, £200 costs.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

August 29

Lee Covell (34), of Malvern Road, Gunthorpe. Speeding (Crowland). £145 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Adrian Dumitru (45), of Christy Way, Laindon, Essex. Speeding (Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Maciej Klimas (28), of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. Speeding (Whaplode). £70 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Miroslavs Kolosevskis (30), of Sleaford Road, Boston. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mark McKenna (52), of Corlaich Avenue, Glasgow. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £130 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Steven McNeil (36), of Hawthorndene Road, Kirkmuirhill, Lanark. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Andrew Mitchell, of Church Lane, South Kyme. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jeremy Naylor (45), of Northgate, West Pinchbeck. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Adrian Payne (50), of Main Road, Stickney. Speeding (Crowland). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Liam Ryan (28), of West Street, Crowland. Speeding (Crowland). £880 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Triston Saltmarsh (38), of Sunnymede View, Askern, Doncaster. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Romans Sinkarjovs (33), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Anna Sodrina (38), of Bond Street Court, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Carol Starks (57), of Nottingham Road, Barrowash. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mari Waldren (36), of East Road, Tydd Gote. Speeding (Long Sutton). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Hayley West (26), of River View, Barton Upon Humber. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 30

Stephen Bacon (59), of Rowan Avenue, Spalding. Speeding (Horbling). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Havier Beltran (52), of Church Lane, Legbourne, Lincs. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tim Faupel (54), of Penrith Grove, Gunthorpe. Speeding (Little Sutton). £138 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Adrian Krzyczowski (26), of Clay Lake, Spalding. Assaulted a police officer (Spalding). £75 compensation, £625 costs.

September 1

Anita Furnell (46), of Church Road, Wigtoft. Driving while disqualified (Boston). £250 fine, disqualified from driving for 1 year. Driving while disqualified (Swineshead). £250 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 1 year. No separate penalty for no insurance.

September

Sebastian Klusek (20), of Sheila Crescent, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, 385 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Cameron Shepherd (25), of Wignals Gate, Holbeach. No MOT (Holbeach). £70 fine, £30 v/s.