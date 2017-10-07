WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench?

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

August 23

Linas Kavaliauskas (43), of St Pauls Road, New England, Peterborough. Drink-driving (Crowland). 18 weeks prison sentence concurrent, disqualified from driving for 4 years and 2 months. Driving while disqualified. 18 weeks prison sentence, £115 v/s, £85 costs. No separate penalty for no insurance.

Martin Moon (40), of Lansdowne Court, Spalding. Damaged a window worth £351.33 belonging to Lincolnshire County Council (Spalding). £351.33 compensation, £85 costs.

Balbinder Singh (55), of One Way Street, Sutterton. Drink-driving (Kirton). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

John Sharpe (45), of Freestone, King’s Lynn. Two counts of assault (Lutton). Community order with 120 hours unpaid work, restraining order, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Mindaugas Bartasius (23), of Giles Road, Spalding. Criminal damage (Spalding). Six months condition discharge, £100 compensation.

Pamela McCabe (52), of Sir Isaac Newton Close, Holbeach. Drink-driving (Holbeach St Marks). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

August 22

Mick Morrell (73), of Manor Drive, Flockton, Wakefield. Speeding (Long Sutton). £86 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Ralph Pearson (45), of Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley, Bradford. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mate Pecsi (23), of St Leodegars Close, Wyberton. Driving without due care and attention (Wyberton). £100 fine. No insurance. £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for no MOT.

Natasha Posnett (28), of Arnhem Way, Donington. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Tanya Smith (32), of Euclid Street, Swindon. No insurance (Gosberton). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

John Tomlin (75), of Eastrea Court, Stanground. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 24

Georgina Kirby (22), of Edinburgh Crescent, Bourne. Assault (Boston). Community order with 200 hours unpaid work, £200 compensation, £85 v/s, £85 costs.

Dawn Blakeman (55), of Milton Road, Portsmouth. Speeding (Cowbit). £80 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Michael Carter (21), of Richmond Way, Leverington. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Pasquale Catanese (45), of Braybrook, Orton Goldhay. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Benedict Davingoff (55), of Argyll Close, Baildon, Shipley. Speeding (Cowbit). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Geoffrey Fenn (62), of Withington Street, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Long Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gordon Hammond (77), of Church Drive, Surfleet. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Kaiza Kuyava (40), of Saltern Drive, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mihai Ofrim (41), of Tawney Street, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

James Penfold (20), of Claudette Way, Spalding. Speeding (Frognall). £191 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mark Ramsden (46), of St Thomas Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Perry Regan (56), of Churchfield Road, Outwell. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Nerijus Sakalauskas (35), of St Bedes Drive, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michal Slowinski (26), of Lawyers Close, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Gary Smith (52), of Millfield Road, Morton. No MOT (Morton). £92 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs.

Gabriel Ungureanu (40), of Kedleston Close, Northampton. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 25

Nicola Coulson (42), of Burghley Close, Stamford. Stole two bottles of spirits worth £56 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Bourne). £28 compensation. Stole two bottles of spirits worth £64 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Bourne). £64 compensation. Stole two bottles of spirits worth £56 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Bourne). £56 compensation. No separate penalty for carrying articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely two foil-lined bags, a roll of silver foil and a roll of tape.

August 29

Daniel Millar (27), of The Chestnuts, Hardwick Estate, Kirton. Stole four joints of meat worth £30 belonging to Aldi (Boston). 12 weeks prison sentence consecutive to sentence imposed on 3.7.17 suspended for 18 months. £30 compensation. Stole two pairs sunglasses worth £200 belonging to Specsavers (Boston 16.8.17). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 18 months. £200 compensation. Stole two pairs sunglasses worth £200 belonging to Specsavers (Boston 18.8.17). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 18 months. £200 compensation. Stole a pair sunglasses worth £100 belonging to Specsavers (Boston 26.8.17). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent suspended for 18 months. £100 compensation. Commission of a further offence during operational period of suspended sentence was given.

Cody Allen (26), of Beck Row, Suffolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ibraham Basak (39), of Noel Street, Nottingham. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Matthew Blow (36), of Woodwark Avenue, King’s Lynn. Speeding (Horbling). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Steven Bonner (37), of Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.