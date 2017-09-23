WEEKEND WEB: Who has been up before the bench?

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

August 10

Fernando Martins (51), of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Garry McMillen (38), of Peter Pulling Drive, Costessey, Norfolk. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £253 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Christian Minciu (35), of Cow and Hare Passage, St Ives, Cambs. Speeding (Crowland). £146 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Daniel Mooney (25), of Rievaulx Close, Stockton-on-Tees. No insurance (Market Deeping). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Laurentiu Prunaru (27), of Holbeach Road, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No MOT. £90 fine. No separate penalty for failing to produce licence.

Sebastian Siecinski (32), of Red Lion Street, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £101 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Grazina Sverubiene (46), of Colchester Road, Leyton. Speeding (Crowland). £192 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Rolandas Zubovas (32), of Woodville Road, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Jack Abbs (22), of Freiston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ramunas Baltrukevicius (41), of Taverners Road, Millfield, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kukasz Ciesla (35), of Holbeach Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Judd Coupland (37), of Old Main Road, Fleet Hargate. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Vitplijus Furmanovas (23), of Westfield Avenue, Boston. Speeding (Crowland 27.12.16). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts. Speeding (Crowland 28.12.16). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Tomas Gedraitis (32), of Castle Street, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 11

Paul Bailey (26), of Cygnet Court, Spalding. No insurance (Holbeach). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Ibrahim Basak (39), of Noel Street, Nottingham. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Justin Correa (43), of Mewburn, Bretton. Speeding (Crowland). £130 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ilie Dan (33), of Granville Street, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Susan Emery (52), of Ralphs Lane, Frampton. Speeding (Wildmore). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £20 costs, 3pts.

Mac Renewables Ltd, c/o London Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £750 fine, £75 v/s, £85 costs.

Paul Mellor (69), of Cowley Road, Donington. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Savickas Merijus (32), of Outfield, Bretton. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ioan Nedelcu (45), of Eyrescroft, Bretton. Speeding (Crowland). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Jade Garner (20), of Thistle Drive, Stanground, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

David Green (35), of Beaconsfield Road, Lowestoft. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Michal Haraba (34), of Coronation Avenue, Throckenholt. No insurance (Tydd St Mary). £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Donatas Jatulis (23), of Walters Close, Spalding. No insurance (Spalding). £270 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Rajinder Jouhal (50), of Studland Green, Coventry. Speeding (Spalding). £100 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Mindaugas Muzas (31), of Ashcroft Gardens, Eastfield, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £30 costs, 3pts.

Rimuydas Pauliukevicius (20), of Westfield Avenue, Boston. Speeding (Crowland 19.12.16). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts. Speeding (Crowland 22.12.16). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ionut Petre (26), of Touthill Close, Peterborough. Speeding (Baston). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

August 14

Patryk Galafin (31), of Viceray Court, Dunstable. Failing to stop after an accident (Spalding). Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 9 months. Failed to report an accident. Community order. No insurance. £270 fine. No separate penalty for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without due care and attention.

Michat Jadczak (33), of Joy Paine Close, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £180 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 days.

Jason Carroll (31), of Hamilton Road, Alford. Speeding (Sutterton). £260 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Phillip Foster (35), of Kiln Drive, Tydd St Mary. Failed to stop after an accident (Long Sutton). £470 fine, £47 v/s, £85 costs, 8pts. No separate penalty for failing to report an accident and driving without due care and attention.

Cieren Brownsword (26), of New Road, Sutton Bridge. Possession of cannabis (Holbeach). £40 fine, drugs to be destroyed. No vehicle insurance. £120 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 6 months. No separate penalty for no MOT.

August 15

Santija Busa (20), of Oxford Gardens, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Joseph Ferens (50), of Eade Road, Tottenham. Speeding (Crowland). £150 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Paul Frost (34), of Tilia Way, Bourne. Speeding (Baston). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £40 costs, 3pts.

Evaldas Kacionis (24), of Aldermans Drive, West Town, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.