WEEKEND WEB: Who has been before the bench?

The following decisions have been made by magistrates at court hearings. In all drink-drive cases, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood or 107 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. Addresses of defendants published here are taken from the legal records held by the magistrates’ courts. V/S means victim surcharge.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

September 5

Lennox Victory (45), of Stroud Green Way, Croydon. Speeding (Cowbit). £83 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sharon Barker (43), of Wood lane, Moulton. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £51 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Rui Carodsa (54), of Rider Gardens, Fishtoft. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £40 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Catalin Dragomir (32), of Holbeach Road, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Eigo Facuna (39), of Somerby Garth, Welland, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sylvia Hayden (57), of St Helen Drive, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kieran Imlah (35), of Denham Walk, Netherton, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £107 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Algis Kazlauskas (35), of Priory Road, West Town, Peterborough. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Kyle Kilmore (20), of Simpson Court, Ingoldmells. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Gary Markham (38), of Brookdale Road, Scunthorpe. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Marian Paszka (35), of Lawyers Close, Holbeach. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Mariana Soare (48), of Park Road, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Justin Terry (47), of Grafham Drive, Waddington. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Heidi Winkley (29), of Tower Crescent, Lincoln. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £33 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Stacey Wrighting (29), of Barbados Row, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

September 6

Simon Rees (39), of Welbourne Road, Peterborough. Jointly with another person stole two TVs worth £550 belonging to Sainsbury’s (Bourne). 4 weeks prison sentence, £275 compensation, £115 v/s. Stole various items of unknown value belonging to Morrisons (Stamford). 4 weeks prison sentence consecutive. Jointly with another person stole champagne worth £346.90 belonging to Co-op (Bourne). 4 weeks prison sentence consecutive. Stole meat worth £215.88 belonging to Co-op (Bourne). 4 weeks prison sentence consecutive.

Terry Parbury (31), of Rowan Avenue, Spalding. Failed to provide a specimen of blood (Boston). 12 weeks prison sentence consecutive, disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). 12 weeks prison sentence, £115 v/s. Driving while disqualified (Spalding). 12 weeks prison sentence concurrent. No separate penalty for failing to stop a vehicle for a police officer and no insurance (Spalding).

September 7

Lee Allden (41), of Millsons Close, Donington. Breach of the peace (Donington). Bound over in the sum of £200 for 2 months to keep the peace.

Liam Hamblett (19), of NFA. Assault (Holbeach). £200 fine, £50 compensation, £30 v/s, £20 costs. No separate penalty for theft of a Samsung S3 mini, Samsung S5 mini and ASUS tablet.

Zahir Malik (42), of Wakes Close, Bourne. Criminal damage (Bourne). 2 years conditional discharge, restraining order, £800 compensation, £20 v/s, £85 costs.

Bahzad Ali (26), of Bruce Road, Coventry. Permitted another to use a vehicle with no insurance (Crowland). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Kevin Bennetto (38), of Milestone Lane, Pinchbeck. Speeding (Barrowby). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Ioan Botofei (57), of Cotterills Lane, Birmingham. Speeding (Crowland). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Philip Cole (33), of Chestnut Crescent, March. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Barrie Cox (51), of Arkwright Road, Irchester, Wellingborough. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Roby Ferry (23), of West Street, Folkingham. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence (Bourne). £50 fine. No insurance. £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Prisca Katiyo (36), of Nottingham. No insurance (Swineshead Bridge). £440 fine, £44 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Algis Kazlauskas (35), of Priory Road, West Town, Peterborough. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Aleksandrs Kitzjevs (33), of Medlock Crescent, Spalding. Speeding (Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Sylwester Ladziak (24), of Tiber Court, Spalding. Speeding (Spalding). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Soare Mariana (48), of Park Road, Spalding. Speeding (Cowbit/Crowland). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Charlotte Martin (44), of Tully Close, Bourne. Speeding (Sleaford). £70 fine, £30 v/s, 3pts.

Timothy Meagher (69), of Oak Way, Heckington. Speeding (Swineshead Bridge). £293 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 4pts.

Antanas Mirauskas (59), of Railway Lane South, Sutton Bridge. Speeding (Little Sutton). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Amerdipail Pahal (39), of Truro Way, Spalding. Failed to give driver ID (Lincoln). £660 fine, £66 v/s, £85 costs, 6pts.

Robertas Punis (26), of Holt Row, Bedford. Speeding (Crowland/Cowbit). £220 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Lee Rand (60), of Charleston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Speeding (Crowland). £200 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.

Darren Robertson (44), of Holyrood Close, Donington. Speeding (Horbling). £166 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

James Saunders (28), of Skeldyke Road, Kirton. Speeding (Cowbit). £133 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 5pts.

Marius Viziteu (30), of Foreman Park, Ash, Surrey. Speeding (Crowland). £92 fine, £30 v/s, £85 costs, 3pts.