WEEKEND WEB: When the men worked the fields all their lives

Mark Joy, from Gosberton Risegate, sent us this fantastic photo of his dad, Gus (Augustus), on a John Deere tractor in 1950, pea cutting down Broad Drove, Surfleet Fen Farm, near Gosberton Clough, with Les Jackson and Fred Wilson.

‘My Dad was born on December 28, 1929. He left school when he turned 14 years old in 1943.

The following month, he started work for Proctor Bros. (Gosberton) Ltd, Gosberton, near Spalding. He began by working horses in the fields for three years and then progressed to driving a John Deere tractor in approx 1947 and using it in the fields until approx 1953 when he began driving a Bedford lorry for Proctor Brothers (Gosberton) Ltd.

He remained with them for 65 years and was still driving their lorries (approximately 12 different lorries in the years he worked for them) until he was 79 years old in 2008, when my Mum, Rita, was taken very ill and he had to finish work to care for her.

He is now almost 88 years old and I’m sure that due to his high level of fitness, he would have been driving Proctor’s lorries well into his 80s had this not happened.’