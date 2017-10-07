WEEKEND WEB: What’s coming up at the movies?

GAVIN MILLER previews the best films being shown at the cinema in October

It’s another busy month at both Peterborough’s Showcase Cinema de Lux and Spalding’s South Holland Centre – here’s the movie picks to lead us through Halloween . . .

THOR: RAGNAROK

Released: October 24

Anticipation is off the chain for acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi’s take on the God of Thunder.

The hectically-frenzied and comedy-laden trailer notched fantastic feedback, and, coupled with a colourfully zany PR campaign, leaves this looking like the perfect lead in to the third Avengers film – particularly as it boasts Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk who was last seen being launched into the cosmos during the finale of Age of Ultron.

When you throw Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Idris Elba’s Heimdall and newcomer Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie – and a rumoured cameo from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange – into the mix alongside Oscar winner Cate Blanchett’s villainous Thor hammer-crushing and Asgard-destructing Hela, then this could get messy.

The trailer-stealing gladiatorial battle between Thor and Hulk – under the watchful eye of Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster – definitely gives a fantastic indication that this third solo instalment for the Son of Odin won’t be the dark and quite dull affair that was the sequel.

IT

Released: October 31 (at South Holland Centre)

The horror box-office smash pops into SHC for a two-night Halloween engagement – based on Stephen King’s infamous novel.

A group of outcast pre-teens team up to fight against an immortal shape-shifting entity – usually in the guise of Bill Skarsgard’s terrifying Pennywise the Clown – responsible for the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine, on America’s East Coast, in the Summer of 1989.

The gathering is led by Jaeden Lieberher’s Bill Densbrough, who has more reason than most for revenge on Pennywise – with the monster being responsible for the death of his young brother Georgie – as he joins forces with his overweight pal Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor), Sophia Lillis’ Beverly Marsh and pals, and they are forced to confront their own personal demons in the process.

GEOSTORM

Released: October 20

When catastrophic climate change endangered Earth’s survival, the world’s governments combined forces to create a program involving a network of satellites surrounding the planet to control the weather and stave off natural disasters.

But after protecting the world successfully for more than two years, these satellites – armed with geo-engineering technologies – have started to malfunction, releasing disaster-making pods of destruction around the globe.

It’s then up to astronaut Jake Lawson (Gerard Butler) in space and his younger brother Max (Jim Sturgess) on the ground to try and resolve the problem before a disaster of apocalyptic proportions is created with Andy Garcia’s President being the only person with the ‘kill codes’ to shut down the satellites.

JIGSAW

Released: October 27

After a seven-year hiatus since the seven annual Saw horror films – Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw is back to rule Halloween once again. Bodies are turning up everywhere having met a uniquely gruesome demise – with the investigation pointing to John ‘Jigsaw’ Kramer despite him being dead for more than a decade – as terrifying new trademark games start all over again.

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE

Released: October 13

The battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd – aka the Green Ninja (Now You See Me’s Dave Franco) – and secret warrior pals, led by Jackie Chan’s wise-cracking Master Wu. They must unite to defeat evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux) – who is also Lloyd’s Dad – in this second Lego spin-off after Batman earlier this year.

THE EMOJI MOVIE

Released: October 23 (at South Holland Centre)

One of social media’s greatest tools has now been turned into a movie – as this animation unlocks the secret world inside your smartphone. Gene (TJ Miller) is an exuberant filter-less emoji boasting multiple facets and, wanting to become ‘normal’, enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 (Brit star James Corden) to go on an epic ‘app-venture’ to try and fix himself.

THE SNOWMAN

Released: October 13

When an elite crime squad’s lead detective – Michael Fassbender’s Detective Harry Hole – investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Rebecca Ferguson), they must connect old cold cases to the brutal new one to try and outwit this unthinkable evil.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

Released: October 27 (at South Holland Centre)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Domhnall Gleeson headlines this biographical story, starring as legendary Winnie the Pooh author AA Milne, who finds inspiration for his beloved Hundred Acre Wood tales through his interactions with his young son, Christopher Robin (Alex Lawther and Will Tilston). Suicide Squad starlet Margot Robbie co-stars.