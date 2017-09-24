WEEKEND WEB: We have taken away 11 alcohol premises licences

CABINET CALL: By South Holland District Councillor Anthony Casson

You may have seen over the past couple of weeks that a shop and a restaurant in Spalding have had their premises licences revoked by the council’s licensing committee.

These cases are timely reminders that the committee will act swiftly whenever breaches of licensing law are discovered.

It is worth remembering that the committee has to act within the law and that the revocation of a premises licence is the most severe punishment it can hand out. The council does not have the power to close businesses for licensing offences.

Whilst a revocation allows an offending store to potentially stay in business, it will hit them hard in the pocket as alcohol sales are a significant revenue stream.

Since January 2015, there have been 11 panel hearings which have resulted in outlets having their premises licence revoked.

On a related subject, the licensing committee is organising an event aimed at helping licenced traders across South Holland in the run up to the busy Christmas period.

It takes place in the council chamber at the council’s offices in Priory Road, Spalding, on Monday, November 13 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

The event will feature speakers from Lincolnshire Police, Trading Standards, Drugs Awareness, The Spalding Street Pastors and the Environmental Health Training and Consultancy (EHT&C).

They will take turns to guide guests through up-to-date licensing information which will prove invaluable for businesses such as shops, pubs and off-licences as they prepare for one of the busiest times of year.

We’ll be publicising full details about the event shortly, so look out for information in the Fyuardian and Free Press and on the council’s website www.sholland.gov.uk.

Later this month I’ll be heading for a night out in Spalding with a bit of a difference.

I’m teaming up with the Spalding Street Pastors to witness first-hand the valuable job that this selfless group of people do, helping those who need assistance in the evenings and early hours.

Stay tuned for details on what promises to be an interesting and informative experience.

