WEEKEND WEB: Using council know-how to create funds

South Holland councillor Anthony Casson writes this week’s Cabinet Call...

You may have seen that the council’s Public Protection team recently created a new commercial arm, offering their skills and services to businesses across the region.

As Public Protection falls within my council portfolio, I thought I’d use this column to explain a bit more about the team and why they were set up.

Environmental Health Training and Consultancy (EHT&C) was set up with our partners at Breckland Council in Norfolk.

The council is looking at ways of generating income to preserve frontline services.

By setting up EHT&C we’re proactively using our own resources e.g. experienced staff, to offer a needed service while generating extra revenue.

The team offers businesses in the East Midlands and East Anglia environmental health consultancy services and a range of food, health and safety and licensing training courses.

The EHT&C team has decades of experience and a wealth of personal knowledge and members are using their skillsets to give training and advice on a range of subjects to help businesses adhere to environmental regulations and enable companies to be compliant and suitably qualified in their particular discipline.

Our staff are experts in food safety and hygiene, licensing, health and safety, animal welfare, contaminated land, noise and nuisance, labelling and allergens and drinking and bathing water quality.

The training courses they offer are popular with staff employed by food and drink producers, retailers and service businesses, residential care homes, schools and universities, accommodation providers and more.

The courses are interactive, have a high success rate, are jargon free and a nationally-accredited qualification is awarded upon successful completion.

The courses include; Food Safety, Health and Safety, Manual Handling and Licensing, with face-to-face training at centres in Spalding, Dereham and King’s Lynn.

Online training is also available and can be booked via www.ehtc.co.uk

The training centre is registered with the Highfield Awarding Body for Compliance, which is regulated by Ofqual and all EHT&C’s trainers are members of the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health or the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

To find out more about EHT&C’s services, call 0800 689 3512 or visit www.ehtc.co.uk