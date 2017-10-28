WEEKEND WEB: Two from Radio2 to brighten your dark evenings

All the latest news from the South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Take two Sunday BBC Radio 2 presenters, ask them to do what they do best, and you have a couple of highly entertaining shows heading for full-houses at the South Holland Centre this November.

The popular presenter of Sunday’s Sounds of the ’70s, Johnnie Walker, brings his show The Boat That Rocked to Spalding this Friday (Novmber 3) at 7.30pm. Johnnie is one of Britain’s best-known and loved DJs, but at the start of his career in the Sixties, he was at the heart of the off-shore pirate radio phenomenon.

Pirate Radio was launched at a time when there was no outlet to listen to popular music other than the BBC Light Programme or Radio Luxembourg. It was these stations and DJs who were as much a part of Britain’s rock and pop music revolution as the musicians themselves.

Not much has changed. At the time of writing, Johnnie is about to jet off to interview Sir Elton John, but he will soon be back on terra firma, indeed on the South Holland Centre stage, to talk about his time as a pirate radio DJ and the fascinating turning point in Britain’s history that paved the way for 1967’s Summer of Love.

There are just a few tickets left for Johnnie’s show which are priced at £20.50, £19.50 concessions.

The following week, award- winning jazz vocalist and BBC Radio 2 Sunday Big Band presenter, Clare Teal, will be marking Ella Fitzgerald’s centenary year with a concert of her songs at the South Holland Centre.

Ella’s repertoire is surely the most treasured songbook series ever recorded: from her early days with Chick Webb at the height of the Swing Era, to her work in the ’50s and ’60s with Norman Granz celebrating the Great American Songwriters George and Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin.

Clare will be accompanied by her nine-piece Mini Big Band, including Guy Barker on trumpet, to treat the audience to her renditions of Tisket A Tasket, I Get A Kick Out of You, Manhattan, Everytime We Say Goodbye and Mack The Knife.

There are still tickets available for Clare’s concert on Saturday November 11 at 7.30pm but a sell-out is anticipated. Tickets are £23, £22 concessions from the Box Office 01775 764777 or www.southhollandcentre.co.uk