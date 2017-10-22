WEEKEND WEB: Third time’s a charm for Son of Odin

MIKEY CLARKE previews Thor: Ragnarok and Geostorm

THOR: RAGNAROK (12a)

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH,

FROM TUESDAY

Anticipation is off the chain for acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi’s take on the God of Thunder.

The hectically-frenzied and comedy-laden trailer notched fantastic feedback, and coupled with a colourfully zany PR campaign, leaves this looking like the perfect lead in to the third Avengers film – particularly as it boasts Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk who was last seen being launched into the cosmos during the finale of Age of Ultron.

When you throw Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Idris Elba’s Heimdall and newcomer Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie – and a rumoured cameo from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange – into the mix alongside Oscar winner Cate Blanchett’s villainous Thor hammer-crushing and Asgard-destructing Hela, then this could get messy.

The trailer-stealing gladiatorial battle between Thor and Hulk – under the watchful eye of Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster – definitely gives a fantastic indication that this third solo instalment for the Son of Odin won’t be the dark and quite dull affair that was the sequel.

When catastrophic climate change endangered Earth’s survival, the world’s governments combined forces to create a program involving a network of satellites surrounding the planet to control the weather and stave off natural disasters.

But after protecting the world successfully for more than two years, these satellites – armed with geo-engineering technologies – have started to malfunction, releasing disaster-making pods of destruction around the globe.

It’s then up to astronaut Jake Lawson (Olympus Has Fallen’s Gerard Butler) in space and his younger brother Max (21’s Jim Sturgess) on the ground, to try and resolve the problem before a disaster of apocalyptic proportions is created with Andy Garcia’s (The Untouchables) President being the only person with the ‘kill codes’ to shut down the satellites.

GEOSTORM (12a)

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX,

PETERBOROUGH

FROM TOMORROW

When catastrophic climate change endangered Earth’s survival, the world’s governments combined forces to create a program involving a network of satellites surrounding the planet to control the weather and stave off natural disasters.

But after protecting the world successfully for more than two years, these satellites – armed with geo-engineering technologies – have started to malfunction, releasing disaster-making pods of destruction around the globe.

It’s then up to astronaut Jake Lawson (Olympus Has Fallen’s Gerard Butler) in space and his younger brother Max (21’s Jim Sturgess) on the ground, to try and resolve the problem before a disaster of apocalyptic proportions is created with Andy Garcia’s (The Untouchables) President being the only person with the ‘kill codes’ to shut down the satellites.