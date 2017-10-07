WEEKEND WEB: Spalding visit for Goal King Cole in 2011

We look back at the Lincs Free Press of this week six years ago
A Champions League winner visited Late Shopper, a refurbished convenience store in Holbeach Road.
Former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker Andy Cole was the star turn at the re-opening of the grocery store.
Shop owner Bill Khela said: “Our store has been part of the community for almost 30 years and we wanted to to mark its re-opening with a really special event.
Fan Liam Guest is pictured with Andy Cole at the event, above.
