WEEKEND WEB: Spalding soldier Sharman trod the grapes in 1967

A look back to the Spalding Guardian this week in 1967...

Guardsman Alfred Sharman, who served with the 2nd Battalion Grenadier Guards in Germany, gave up two weeks of this leave to help the vintners of the Middle Moselle with the grape harvest, along with around 150 other British Rhine Army soldiers.

Guardman Sharman (19) a former pupil of the Gleed School, lived at Spalding Common.

Read all about it! Donald sells it in ’67

Young Donald Redshaw (5) won the prize for the best fancy dress at the Pinchbeck School pool fair party.

More than £130 was raised for the ‘Pool for the School’ fund at a Christmas fair in the village hall.

The fair was organised by 20 mothers of pupils at the school.

Roger Beck (Chinese mandarin), Pamela Liston (Miss World), Heather James (Dougal), Valerie Tinkler (Indian girl) and Hilary Grey (witch) were the other fancy dress winners.