WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Pumpkin Parade on Friday the 13th this year!

CABINET CALL: This week by Coun Gary Taylor, of South Holland District Council

The summer months have certainly been a busy period for our communities team at the council, with several events taking place and preparation for many more under way.

The always-popular 1940s weekend at Ayscoughfee back in August attracted around 10,000 people and the team should rightly feel proud of themselves for organising such a successful occasion, which I was delighted to attend on the Sunday.

Not only does it give visitors a chance to step back in time to a bygone era, but it also offers a poignant chance to remember those who fought in and gave their lives during the Second World War.

The month of August also saw the communities team organise a series of Activate events, giving hundreds of youngsters the chance to enjoy a range of arts and sports activities.

These events took place in Sutton Bridge, Crowland, Spalding, Gedney Drove End and Cowbit, with youngsters enjoying wall climbing, spinning bikes and rowing machine sessions among other things.

I would like to thank everyone who came along and took part, as well as the team and their partner groups for organising such successful sessions.

Our communities and communications teams produced our popular Summer Fun brochure, which for the first time this year included an interactive online edition, promoting events over the summer months.

We have had very positive feedback about the brochure and I know that many people, especially families with young children, find it invaluable during the school summer holidays.

It may seem a bit early to start even thinking about Halloween and the onset of winter, but one of the next big events on the communities team agenda is the Spalding Pumpkin Festival.

This year’s festival takes place on Friday, October 13, but putting superstitions to one side, the team is already busy preparing for the event, which always attracts large crowds into the centre of Spalding.

So put a date in your diary and look out for full details which will be published in the coming weeks.