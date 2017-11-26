WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

Reader’s view on Brext and thanks from election candidates...

Still hard wired into Project Fear

Mr Meekings in his letter on leaving the EU without a trade deal clearly shows that he is still hard wired into Project Fear.

His figures are not only pure fantasy, but also completely inaccurate. He calls them facts, but they are the same types of scare stories that were peddled during the referendum campaign that have not come to pass.

There is nothing to fear from trading under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, and if suitable progress is not made in our talks with the EU by January 1, we should walk away, because “no deal is better than a bad deal”.

The claim that no deal will cost Britain more – in GDP terms – than the impact of the Second World War is totally disingenuous and misleading. The latest research by the World Bank and leading economists suggests that our trade with the EU would decline by justtwo per cent in a worst case scenario. That is just 0.25 per cent of GDP, and do not forget that is a worst case scenario.

Equally, our trade with the EU has declined by 15 per cent over the last 15 years even though we are currently members. In that time our trade with the USA has increased by over 15 per cent – whilst trading under WTO rules. A clean break in 2019 would allow the UK to crack on with its own trade deals with the rest of the world, start to roll back EU regulations, and save straight away on our contributions to the EU budget. Making up a two per cent loss of trade with the EU through new trade deals with the world’s largest and fastest growing economies will not be difficult.

Lord Dyson, one of Britain’s most successful entrepreneurs whose global businesses are booming whilst trading under WTO rules, and knows what the sunlit uplands look like and says we should walk away now.

Lord Dyson said: “I am very confident in our ability to negotiate trade deals outside Europe — with Japan, Australia, China, America and so on — because it’s very easy.

“My view is we almost certainly won’t get a deal with the EU. We’ll have to walk away.”

But Dyson doesn’t think that matters. Falling back on World Trade Organisation rules would be ‘no big deal’, he says, because it would just lead to a three per cent tariff. “Frankly,” he says, “lowering corporation tax a few percentage points would pay for that.”

Likewise, our trade with China – under WTO rules – has more than doubled and Britain is now China’s second largest trading partner within Europe. GB did a massive £55billion of trade with the eastern giant last year, and is now Beijing’s eight largest economic partner in the world, and that is despite us being on the other side of the world.

Mr Meekings’ fantasy novel also suggests that our food prices will increase. In fact the reverse is true, the price of our supermarket shop will be slashed outside of the EU. Being out of the CAP which adds £50-a-week to the average British family’s weekly shop and the CFP along with eliminating the protectionist EU’s external tariff on food from the rest of the world will save British households thousands of pounds a year.

Craig Jackson

Vote Leave Constituency Coordinator

Thanks to all who made my victory possible

I wanted to say a huge “thank you so much” to everyone who voted for me, helped and supported me during the by-election last week.

I am thrilled to be elected and really looking forward to being able to represent Whaplode and Holbeach St Johns alongside Malcolm Chandler and thank you for putting your trust in me. I feel humbled by your support.

I have a lot to be thankful for and an awful lot of people to thank:

Thank you to the kindness and friendship extended to me as I walked mile after mile around the ward, introducing myself and talking about how I wanted to serve you as your councillor.

Thank you to the many who offered me a cup of tea and to those who listened patiently and took my information to read.

Thank you to the people who we saw who showed me around their gardens.

Thank you to the many who encouraged me to keep going.

Thank you to all the people who made me welcome in Whaplode St Catherine’s Memorial Hall events recently. I loved the meals!

Thank you to the ladies at The Coffee Pot in Whaplode – it was a lovely entertaining morning.

Thank you to Christine in Whaplode Drove, so lovely to see you again, we will keep in touch. Also to Jackie and Trevor for the Pit Stop.

Thank you to all the people who put my posters and leaflets in their gardens and windows.

Thank you to the passionate people who had particular views, thank you for listening to mine in return.

Thank you to Ruby Pullen, a special lady who was always there with a kind word and coffee.

Thank you to all the people at the South Holland District Council, Rhonda and her team who worked so hard throughout the weeks leading up to the election and to everyone who sat all day waiting for the community to come and vote.

Thank you to William Hayes who came and stood in for John on the evening, it was lovely to have him there.

Thank You to Malcolm Chandler, Anthony and Linda Casson, Paul Redgate and Gary Taylor for the hours of help, support and encouragement throughout the whole campaign and the whole Conservative Party family. I couldn’t have done it without you.

My last words must go to you, the community of Whaplode and Holbeach St. Johns – a very special thanks for those of you who voted for me, your vote counted and I look forward to seeing you again very soon.

Coun Jan Whitbourn

via email

Thanks to all who voted for me too

I would like to express my thanks and appreciation to all the residents in the Whaplode and Holbeach St Johns ward who voted for me in last week’s by election – I was honoured to be your Labour candidate.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the election staff who had a very long day and your hard work is much appreciated by all. Finally, I would like to say thank you to, my agent for the election, Mr Wojciech Kowalewski. His help and support and that of all my fellow Labour members has been overwhelming.

Jennie Thomas

via email

Thought for the Week...

For more or less two thousand years, millions of people have prayed regularly and often, “Thy kingdom come…..”.

The liturgical revisers of the Church of England created a Kingdom Season, which just happens to be November.

For most of us it tends to be a time of remembrance; we have acts of remembrance on and around Remembrance Sunday, and All Souls’ services.

All of these tend to focus on the Kingdom of Heaven.

However, when we pray “Thy kingdom come” we add “…on earth as it is in heaven.”

For Christians, the hope is not only that we look forward to life eternal in the Kingdom of Heaven, but also that we can help bring about God’s Kingdom on earth.

I believe the Kingdom of God on earth would be centred not solely on the here and now thinking. It would centre more on what can we do to help others, under God. It would be selfless rather than selfish and so surely a better place.

So, as we continue through November, if we pray and say “Thy kingdom come,” then let’s consider what we might do to help it come about and then act on our thinking.

Rev Adrian Mason

Rector of the Mid Elloe Group