WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

We would like to register our strong objection to the proposed Springwell Academy at the Post 16 Centre in Matmore Gate, Spalding.

Our objection lies in the wholly inappropriate site where simply identifying a vacant building doesn’t make it suitable for such purpose, in 2017 onwards.

Also, unrestricted public access, out of school hours, to the multi use games areas will unacceptably increase noise and traffic in an un-marshalled and irresponsible way.

Residents, and visitors (including a care home) in Matmore Gate, Mulberry Way, Morus Close and the numerous roads to the newer developments, are already under siege twice a day with often total blockage of those local roads at school times making access virtually impossible for residents’ own cars let alone large, or emergency, vehicles.

We all embrace the young and realise the need to educate all – but not in one small concentrated area where there is dangerously no alternative in/out route for residents, or indeed pupils etc other than via Matmore Gate, all the more so as this project is intended to be open out of school hours.

It’s not a matter of if, but when, a serious accident occurs and a life will be lost.

We invite all concerned to visit Matmore Gate, and surrounding area between 3pm to 3.30pm to witness the extent of parking and the highly dangerous traffic issues with coaches and cars.

A nice visit during school holidays does highlight the dangers and unacceptability of the situation which it is proposing to add to.

We feel the local council should be taking steps to reduce the traffic issues not actively increase them, thus making the area safer for all.

Ken and Ruth Bicknell

via email

Are there provisions for our safety?

I am writing this in objection to the proposed use of the Post 16 Centre in Matmore Gate, Spalding by Springwell Academy.

First off, some residents in the area have been informed via letter to their homes of this proposal; I have received nothing. I have learned of this from a Facebook post...

This is going to have a detrimental effect on the area and local community. Not only is there going to be an increase in traffic, to an already busy road, causing more problems.

But I am more concerned for the safety of my children and many other children in the area. I have also learnt that this is going to be open until 10pm of an evening and concerned that this will cause problems outside our property and others with the amount of ‘students’ that could potentially be gathering in the area.

I am also worried as to the general behaviour and attitudes of the ‘students’ given the type of students this is going to be used for.

Are the ‘students’ potentially dangerous to the community and what have they been excluded for in the first place? I do not want potentially dangerous/challenging kids and teenagers frequenting the area and posing a possible danger to this community.

What guarantees/provisions are being put in place to ensure the safety of the residents in the area; none I bet.

This area would be better used as a local school/college (as it was originally built for) for the local kids/teenagers wanting further education.

Carl McCluskey

via email

Proposal makes me feel vulnerable

As a resident of Matmore Gate I object to the new school being opened. I am a pensioner and already feeling vunerable at this proposal,and the effect it will have on the local area.

Obviously there are reasons why these children have been excluded from mainstream school.

I believe that this facility will attract unwanted groups of young people using it as a place to hang out of an evening, causing disturbances to the local residents,let alone the additional traffic and litter they may leave behind.

There is an old people’s home in the road and young children who maybe disturbed by the noise.

The road is already very congested and this will only add to that, never mind during the proposed work.

I also believe this may have an impact on the local police as I would not hesitate to contact them if I felt at risk.

Sheila Segnan

via email

Negative impact on community

We wish to to express our concern regarding the proposed change of use for the Post-16 Centre on Matmore Gate.

There are a number of issues here, not least the increase in traffic on an already busy road and the very negative impact it will have on the immediate community.

However, our concerns lie with the rather underhand nature of this whole process; no proper local consultation for those for whom it has the most impact - Sleaford is far from an appropriate venue for those most affected to voice their concerns.

Secondly, we wish to comment on the specific nature and structure of the proposed educational process: we have both spent all our working lives teaching students of all ages, and are fully aware of the reality of “challenging and vulnerable young people”.

We know that all schools explore every possible avenue to accommodate the needs of these students – they do not not give up lightly. My wife has had personal experience at Stamford College as part of a team attempting to provide a meaningful curriculum for students who were permanently excluded from schools – it was not a success for a variety of reasons.

We do not believe the site is at all appropriate for the proposed provision – there is little useable outside space even with reduction of car parking. The building was designed for meaningful and purposeful post-16 vocational education, and therefore will not meet the needs required without massive financial input.

If this project goes ahead, we cannot stress enough the need for very rigorous control and oversight of these students. We would not expect to see them off site during breaks.

Ian and Mary Mann

via email

Rubbish is also a problem

Many thanks from the residents of Knipe Avenue in support of problem regarding parking and access.

The other issue that concerns residents however was only just touched on by the inclusion of the photograph of the mattress and comment by SHDC at the end of the item.

We are disgusted by the actions of what must be a small number of people who dump their rubbish and unwanted items on the junction of Knipe Avenue/Green Lane.

The local authority seem incapable of offering a solution, meanwhile a look around streets near the centre of the town show that this is a growing problem. Every day we residents turn in to Knipe Avenue we are greeted by a filthy mess on the corner.

Chris Mace

via email

Thought For THe Week

Having the church burgled recently, this reflection seems apt.

In the world when someone is wronged we often hear the words ‘justice’ or ‘compensation’, where the world would say, I want payback, or I want revenge for being wronged, though it might not use those words, but that’s what it means, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.

Jesus says to the church, to the believer, if you are wronged then don’t think of yourself, think rather of your brother/sister caught in sin, and how you might save them from that sin.

Isn’t that exactly what Jesus did on the cross: “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.”

It’s more important to win a soul back to Christ than it is to be proved right for your own sake; this is both for the sinner lost outside of the kingdom, and the one in danger of slipping out of the kingdom.

Jesus teaches radical, sacrificial love in action. Where we seek the best for the other person, before we seek the best for ourselves; now that’s crazy, radical love, that transforms families and communities.

Oh for a radical church!

Rev David Oxtoby

Vicar of Sutton Bridge St Matthew’s and Tydd St Mary’s

Diocesan Young Vocations Adviser, Bishops Advisor, Assistant DDO