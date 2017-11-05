WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

Your views on Brexit, bullying and plans for the former Post-16 Centre

No deal is better than a bad deal

If the European Union is not prepared to move (on Brexit negotiations) then the British Government should be ready to walk away with no deal rather than a bad deal.

They would have the support of a least 70 per cent of the UK.

Don’t forget, our kids would have to be saddled with the terms of a bad deal for years to come.

One local poll suggested a walk away rather than accept a punishment deal. Only a few voices believe any deal is better than none.

By all means stay at the negotiating table, but be prepared to go it outside the EU if they won’t compromise. The clock is ticking and two years is the aim for action.

B Harland

Holbeach

Working weekend raised £423

The organisers of the 2017 Fenland Working Weekend would like to thank everybody who attended and took part, from the many vehicle owners and also to the supportive spectators that help this event go from strength to strength.

The weather was kind over the event weekend that brought out many people to see this popular event in action whereby vintage tractors and machinery are used to cultivate the land in the way they did in years gone by.

We would like to offer special thanks to Stephen Pugh for the loan of the land the event was held on as without such generosity this type of event would not happen.

Plus thanks also to Zoe Spencer from the Doubleday Group for the loan of the John Deere and Vaderstad demonstrator unit and local Claas dealer A Woods for the Claas tractor display plus the unsung people who support the event in numerous ways.

Entrants were asked as usual for a minimum donation to take part and the money has been counted up with profits of £423.35 that will be donated as before to Holbeach Hospital.

We hope very much to see everybody again at next year’s event.

Andrew French and Alan Thorpe

Joint organisers

Celebrate your school friends next Friday

Our school days – and indeed our adult lives – can feel very tough without friends to support us, to make us laugh and to give us encouragement.

Statistics from the Department for Education suggest roughly one child in every class in every school in the UK is frequently bullied. These children are in desperate need of a friend.

We all know how important our friends are, and on Friday, November 10, anti-bullying charity Kidscape is celebrating Friendship Friday, an opportunity for young people to celebrate the friends they have, and to make some new ones.

This Friendship Friday, remember these simple points to nurture your friendships:

• We are all unique – so choose friends who like you for who you are.

• It is better to have a small group of friends that really love you than hundreds of friends that don’t really know you. And remember, followers aren’t friends.

• If you are lucky you’ll have a best friend forever, but it’s much more usual to have friends that come and go – so be open to new friendships.

• Friends don’t hurt you. If someone makes you feel bad about yourself, it’s time to ‘unfriend’.

Look out for people who are on their own and sad. A smile, a compliment or a chat can make someone’s day.

To find out more about Friendship Friday, to get advice on bullying, or to donate, visit www.kidscape.org.uk.

Lauren Seager-Smith

CEO, Kidscape

You would think they don’t want us at meeting

Regarding the former Post-16 Centre in Spalding (pictured above) opening as a new school.

I, along with other local residents, are very disappointed that there will not be a meeting in Spalding to hear information about the new Springwell school.

It may be convenient for Springwell to hold a central meeting in Sleaford but it is not convenient for us.

Anyone would think they don’t want residents to attend.

Miss Munroe

via email

Thought for the Week...

Women have been making headlines. Around the world women’s marches have called for more attention to be given to issues, both political and domestic, in which men have disregarded the feelings and the needs of women.

Some of the finest contributors to parliamentary debates have been women calling the government to account. The Church of England is being enriched by the leadership of women bishops.

Meanwhile the BBC, like many other institutions, has had to deal with serious criticism of its sexist pay structures.

Women at the bottom end of the labour market are carrying the heavier burden of poverty in Britain today. The world of entertainment is being exposed as an appalling arena of sexual exploitation.

Jesus was a revolutionary. In a male-dominated world he showed respect to women, engaged them in serious conversation, and ministered to their needs.

In a society where a woman’s testimony carried no legal weight, the first witnesses to his resurrection were women.

The Christian Church, despite past failures, needs to follow his leadership. The voices of half the human race have been suppressed. It is time for men to sit up and listen.

Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton

Minister Gosberton Baptist Church and Chaplain to Johnson Community Hospital