WEEKEND WEB: Spalding Guardian letters

Your views on ani-social behaviour, dog bins and the new WW2 memorial...

Dog mess bin not being emptied regularly

It is right that much publicity is given to clearing up after your dog in the local parks and on footpaths.

However, it is discouraging to see the bins not being emptied regularly as has occurred in our village, Fleet Hargate.

This bin alongside a footpath and close to residential properties is not the first to be left overflowing.

A joint effort is needed by the public and the council to counteract the problem.

Maureen Macdonald

via email

Drinking and urinating in children’s play area

I do agree something should be done regarding the anti-social behaviour of drinking on the riverside in Commercial Road.

I’m pleased MP John Hayes is getting involved as this problem, which is happening in lots of different locations, seems to be out of control.

My husband and I witnessed on Tuesday, September 12 foreign nationals drinking in the children’s play area at the Castle Sports Complex and a female using the bushes in the play area as a toilet – this happens regularly. This location is right next to the police station.

I agree the benches should not be removed from the riverside as this just defeats the object. We need more deterrents.

Susan Taylor

via email

MP should concentrate on roads

MP John Hayes is now doing something about street drinking, too little too late. With the government he works for, more and more cuts/caps and lack of funding will only allow this to get worse.

How about he deals with the drugs down the Castle Sports playing field (even though it is directly behind the police station). But it comes down to resources and funding which I am sorry to say is lacking badly.

Should the (county) council turn the street lights off one hour early to fund this endeavour... I hope not or maybe Mr Hayes could personally fund this....now I am dreamland or a Harry Potter novel. If this needs to be fixed it’s not to allow empty words (the police have done this on more that one occasion publicly).

We need someone other than Mr Hayes to solve this. He should do his job – he is appointed to fix Lincolnshire’s roads, which to be fair is worse than street drinkers

Darren Pickering

via email

Point over donations

I recently mentioned in a Ward’s World column the good work being done by the Spalding WW2 Memorial Charity that is aiming to get donations to provide a permanent memorial for those local people who perished.

However it was enlightening in some respects as I know that I have at least three readers (!)) as I have had two donations given to me since my ramblings appeared which I have expressed grateful thanks for, but could I respectfully point out that perhaps the best place to take any donations is to Spalding’s Ayscoughfee Hall in town and also better placed for further details relating to this worthy cause.

John Ward

Moulton Seas End