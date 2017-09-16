WEEKEND WEB: Slow burning chiller a breath of fresh air

FILM REVIEW:

WIND RIVER (15)

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, OUT NOW

CAST: JEREMY RENNER, ELIZABETH OLSEN, GRAHAM GREENE, TEO BRIONES, KELSEY ASBILLE, GIL BIRMINGHAM, JULIA JONES, HUGH DILLON, JAMES JORDAN & JON BERNTHAL

RUNNING TIME: 1 HR 47 MINS

DIRECTOR: TAYLOR SHERIDAN

Also instantly joining the ranks of the year’s best films (see above) is this terrific psychological chiller – directed by the writer of Sicario.

This inventive thriller – headlined by Avengers team-mates Jeremy ‘Hawkeye’ Renner and Elizabeth ‘Scarlet Witch’ Olsen – has literally come out of nowhere, and if you fancy something a little different at the cinema right now, then this has plenty of gusto.

Renner stars as veteran game tracker Cory Lambert – a sharp-shooting gun-for-hire who takes out wolves, lions etc that are threatening livestock in the Wyoming wilderness – who stumbles across the frozen corpse of his now-deceased daughter’s former best friend (Kelsey Asbille).

With rape being a contributing factor to her death, rookie FBI agent Jane Banner (Olsen), is brought in to investigate the Native American reservation-set murder – and soon a clever and methodically constructed drama unfolds.

It might be a bit of slow burner for some tastes, but with top-notch acting, a hauntingly freezing setting, a sad side-story undertone, and a tense and twisting finale, writer/director Taylor Sheridan has definitely increased his stock in Hollywood.

And what flows is a breathe of fresh air that is well worth breathing in.

Rating: 4/5

Gavin Miller