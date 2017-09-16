WEEKEND WEB: Rocky could be your dog’s ‘paw-menant’ friend

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: By Jerry Green South Lincolnshire Dog Rescue

Thanks to our meet and match service it is really easy to match dogs not only to humans but also to other dogs.

Chat to the team about play styles, bring your dog to meet Rocky at the centre, go for a walk with him and a member of our team and try some off-lead play in one of our secure fields.

Still not sure?

You can even foster him first to see how they get on in the home.

Rocky has also previously lived with children of a variety of ages happily.

Please give Rocky a chance and call the Algarkirk team to arrange a visit on 01205 260546

• Are you looking for a fun way to contribute to our kennel build fund?

Why not buy a ticket to next month’s masquerade ball in Skegness?

For £40 a ticket you can enjoy a welcome drink, three-course meal, live entertainment, a charity auction and discounted room rate to stay at the hotel.

All the profits made from this event will go towards the kennel renovation fund.

This event will be held at Southview Caravan Park Hotel in Skegness on Saturday, October 28.

We are also offering a reduced rate on booking a table of 10 at £360.

This is the first charity ball our south Lincolnshire centre has ever hosted and we are really excited at holding a different style of event.

We are hoping if the event goes really well that we make it an annual occasion.

Please do get in touch for more information and to book your tickets on 01205 260546 or you can email elizabeth.hempstock@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

• Does your dog need help with his impulse control?

Lots of dogs can suffer with their impulses, which can cause dog reactivity, snatching food and ignoring their owner.

Last week we looked at a treat permission exercise, this week we are tackling a stay.

Teaching your dog a ‘Stay’ can help with your dog’s impulse control.

One method of doing this is to ask your dog for a ‘Sit’; put your hand up in front of you as a visual signal and give the verbal cue ‘Stay’.

Slightly move one of your feet backwards (you may not get as far as a whole step straight away!) and return to your dog and treat before they have moved.

Watch your dog’s body language so that you return and treat before they get up. Very gradually increase your distance providing your dog remains in a ‘Stay’.

Take your training slowly and in short sessions.

We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our Centre Trainer on 01205 260546.

Previously...

Furry fun at our party!

