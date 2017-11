Have your say

We look back at the news in the Lincs Free Press from this week in 2011.

Holbeach In Bloom revealed its plans for the year ahead in the hope it could top 2011’s success in the EastMidlands in Bloom awards.

The group was given unanimous support for its work by Holbeach Parish Council at an extraordinary meeting.

The group took over the work previously carried out by the disbanded Pride in Holbeach group.