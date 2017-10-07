WEEKEND WEB: Pick up a pinta – but make sure it’s yours!

We look back to the Lincs Free Press this week in 2011

A milkman had to vary his route and change the places he left bottles for customers in a bid to beat the thieves in 2011.

Merv Pattinson, who worked for Capital Dairy – previously Pinchbeck Dairies – had an ongoing problem with his customers’ milk being pilfered from doorsteps.

Mr Pattinson resorted to hiding the pintas in sheds, porchesand bins.

Administrator Sarah Dring said: “We do have a problem in Spalding – there seems to have been a real spate over the summer.”