WEEKEND WEB: Nostalgia from the Free Press

Reader Neville Woodthorpe brought in this old photo that he found of his daughter Clare Darnes (nee Woodthorpe).

She was being crowned Miss Girl Guide 1978 in Sutton St James by Fred Hoyles.

Three-time Olympian Geoff Capes, born in Holbeach, welcomed the news.

A Lincolnshire farmer, Hoyles was the Wimbledon tennis referee-in-chief from 1976-1982 at the height of the Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe era. He retired in 1990 and died in 2004, aged 80.

• It was announced that the Olympic Torch would pass through five South Holland towns and villages ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Holbeach, Long Sutton, Moulton, Spalding and Whaplode all vowed to savour the excitement of the occasion, with torchbearers making their way through as part of the 70-day, 8,000-mile route, which ended at London’s Olympic Stadium.

