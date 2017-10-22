WEEKEND WEB: Movie is set to drift into obscurity

MIKEY CLARKE isn’t impressed with the latest big screen adaptation.

FILM REVIEW:

THE SNOWMAN (15)

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, OUT NOW

The abominable film adaptation.

Alarm bells were ringing before walking into the screening – a big screen adaptation of Jo Nesbo’s best-selling detective thriller.

Firstly, the author himself had publicly distanced himself from the movie, saying that it simply wasn’t what he had written.

The studio also put an embargo on this particular film, meaning critics could not share their thoughts until its release date.

This is usually done when there’s fears that reviews will put punters off buying a ticket.

Of course, there was the possibility that Nesbo had high expectations that couldn’t be reached and that the embargo was purely to avoid spoilers being leaked (The Snowman is a murder mystery after all) – which led to me at least going in with an open mind.

The film follows an elite crime squad’s lead detective, Harry Hole (X-Men’s Michael Fassbender), who – on the first snow of winter – begins investigating the disappearance of a woman whose scarf is found wrapped around a sinister-looking snowman near her home.

He is joined by Katrine Bratt (M:I Rogue Nation’s Rebecca Ferguson), who links the case with a decade’s worth of murders occurring after each snowfall. All the while, the elusive killer continues his homicides, leaving cryptic clues and creepy snowmen behind him.

The director, Tomas Alfredson (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) seemed the perfect choice for this project – having displayed his ability to create edge-of-your-seat suspense in his previous movies.

But what he’s given us here is something clichéd, dated and dull.

It is perhaps the script that mostly lets the film down. There is a lack of narrative direction and an overload of terrible dialogue. You could argue that the director and actors simply weren’t given the tools needed to create something great.

This time around, it’s clear to see why the embargo was put in place, alongside the criticism from the author.

Which is a shame, as this should have been one of the best films of the year – given the talent involved in front of and behind the camera – but sadly it has been one of the biggest disappointments.

Rating: 2/5 Mikey Clarke