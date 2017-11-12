WEEKEND WEB: More people using leisure facilities

CABINET CALL: By Coun Gary Taylor, of South Holland District Council

My range of duties as the cabinet member for communities and facilities covers a wide variety of council services.

This includes CCTV, crime reduction and services such as our leisure facilities and industrial units.

In terms of communities, we run a number of events for the benefit of the community such as the 1940’s weekend at Ayscoughfee and the Spalding Pumpkin Festival.

The officers in this department also provide advice and guidance for community groups across the district.

This year’s Pumpkin Festival once again proved extremely successful and a lot of positive feedback has already been received.

This event truly puts South Holland on the map, celebrating our proud association with horticulture. It’s a unique community celebration which brings people together from all ages across the district and further afield.

I would like to thank everyone who organised and took part in the festival and of course everybody who came along and helped to make it such a success.

In September I was asked to make a brief speech to open the Pride of South Holland Awards.

This event gets bigger and better every year. It is such a positive and inspirational occasion, which highlights and recognises the often unsung heroes in our community.

Hopefully we can now be thinking of people to nominate for next year’s awards.

This month I am also presenting updated reports to the council’s performance panel on our work in the Community Safety partnership and the latest position regarding our leisure facilities, which have seen improvements recently regarding the cleanliness and the general condition of the buildings.

The number of people using our leisure facilities, including football pitches continues to grow, which was an aspiration for us as one of our priorities, to develop safer, stronger, healthier and more independent communities, whilst protecting the most vulnerable.

I believe we have come a long way recently by addressing the concerns and requirements of our diverse communities.

Of course, there is more to do in the future and we are joining our neighbouring councils in lobbying the government for increased and fairer funding in order to tackle the unique challenges of our changing rural community.