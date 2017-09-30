WEEKEND WEB: Lovely Larry looking for love

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: By the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Have you ever seen a Lurcher so handsome as lovely Larry?

Check out this beautiful two-year old large Lurcher who is looking for love.

Larry is a professional schmoozer, he can make your heart swell with just one look. This ladies man can be shy and retiring when you first meet him but that is all part of his charm... a few treats and a little love and he is all yours.

Larry has been socialising with dogs while being with us and is happy to have walk buddies but is unsure of how to play with them. We feel he would benefit from a pet-free home that can continue to build up his socialising skills while being out and about on walks.

Declarations of love and interest can be sent to the head of his fan club, telephone 01205 260546, email slincs@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

• We are proud to announce that we are now working in partnership with Rooke’s Pet Products in Spalding.

Every month Rooke’s will kindly be donating £50 to sponsor a dog waiting for a home in our kennels.

This donation will help us to pay for the food and care they receive that month.

Rooke’s will also promote the dog in store and invite them over to come and meet the customers.

They have also kindly agreed to gift a voucher to whoever adopts the dog to receive a going home set free of charge from Rooke’s as a thank you for adopting them.

We are so thrilled to be working with Rooke’s and to have their support, not only financially but also in helping to rehome them as well.

This is a wonderful commitment from the shop in helping the local rescue dogs in our care, so thank you so much to everyone at Rooke’s for your support.

Please make sure you pop into the shop to check out October’s first dog of the month.

• Learning how to read your dog’s body language will help you understand what they are trying to tell you.

Dogs have their own communication systems, which include body language, scent and vocalisation. Here are a few different types of body language to help you understand not only what your dog is trying to communicate, but also others around you.

If your dog is feeling anxious or frightened then they may have their tail tucked tightly under them, their ears pressed back against their head or their head lowered; if they are feeling confident their tail may be high and their ears pricked; and if they are feeling relaxed and happy, they may have a soft face (eyes and ears relaxed and their mouth open and relaxed) and a soft, easy wagging tail.

Dogs also have calming signals to try and defuse a situation, avoid chances of conflict and to show that they are anxious. These signals can include a large exaggerated yawn (when they are not tired); licking the end of their nose; turning their head away; sniffing the ground; scratching themselves; and moving really, really slowly. Some of these signals can be quite subtle and so can be easily missed. If your dog displays calming signals, they are likely to be anxious and uncomfortable with the situation.

It can be a real eye-opener to take time to watch your dog and the signals they are trying to communicate to you.

We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our centre trainer on 01205 260546.

Previously...

‘Flash a-ah, he needs a loving home...’



Rocky could be your dog’s ‘paw-menant’ friend