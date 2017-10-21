WEEKEND WEB: Lincolnshire Free Press letters...

Your views on safe driving, a dangerous junction and politics...

Rayleigh’s gain is Sutton Bridge’s loss

Thank you for your article listing David and Christina Oxtoby’s contributions to

the local community whilst serving in this parish (Sutton Bridge).

They have both put much effort into improving the lives of people in the community, at the same time seeking to stimulate, through services, the congregation at St Matthews. In my view, not an easy task.

I appreciated the effort they made and, personally, feel that Rayleigh’s gain is Sutton Bridge’s loss.

Ben Smith

via email

They don’t seem to have indicators

So many relatively new cars are fitted with daylight running lights but some appear not to include indicators.

Changing lanes or turning, and many drivers find their absence very frustrating.

Then there are those that find speed signs and cameras so difficult to spot.

My heart goes out to them.

Andrew MacDonald

Lutton

The strange fringes of the Labour Party

How right John Hayes was to point out in his recent excellent Free Press column the extraordinary, and frankly appalling, rhetoric coming from the strange fringes of the Labour Party Conference.

I’m thinking particularly of the ‘Stop the War’ event and its defence of the regime in North Korea. Andrew Murray, its former chairman, appeared to want to do anything but ‘Stop the War’, when he opined that North Korea ought to continue to acquire weapons of mass destruction: “Being threatened continually by Americans you go out and you get them.”

That would be bad enough, were it not for the fact that Mr Murray apparently ran Labour’s general election earlier this year and is a long-time close personal friend of Jeremy Corbyn.

North Korea is a totalitarian dictatorship without any of the freedoms which people of all politics in this country enjoy. It is so sad that Labour, a once great political party of the working people, have sunk down to this level.

People who have always voted for them are desperate that the Party they loved has been taken over by such horrible views. They have swallowed King Jong Un’s propaganda wholesale. It is shocking that Jeremy Corbyn thinks that they have a place in today’s Labour Party and it’s about time someone took him to task over it.

As usual, Mr Hayes is on the ball and on form. We should be proud of our democracy (which is why we need Labour to come back from the brink) and we should certainly be proud of our excellent MP.

Michael Richards

Spalding

This death trap is so confusing

Regarding the A16 and B1166 ‘Radar Junction’ and Jane O’ Keef’s letter.

Since the average speeding cameras were installed on The A16, there’s been approximately over 700 actioned speeding offences per month.

On those figures it proves the cameras are not working making the road safer, it’s just another way to collect money for the Highways Department.

Look at the road – it is falling apart, it’s like a roller coaster at the Spalding end.

No one seems interested in the B1166 junction now, until the next serious incident there.

The main problem, there are nine different exits, routes etc off this death trap of a junction, so confusing even for the local residents.

Why, as suggested before, erect staggered slow down flashing signs both ways at the Junction, then again they would cost money. It would mean no return on them for the Highways Department.

I doubt very much if anyone in The Lincolnshire Highways Department will respond to the concerns of the road users.

Dave Barfoot

Shepeau Stow

It has not looked so bad in 40 years

I wish to draw attention to the sorry state of the Cross Keys swing bridge (a Grade II listed building).

I have lived in Sutton Bridge for over 40 years and I have never seen the bridge look so disgraceful.

The carriageways have grass and weeds growing along them, the paintwork is atrocious and the grass verge along the roadside by the Lincolnshire County Council workshop is like a hay field.

And this is known as the ‘gateway to Lincolnshire ‘ ?

Put your hands up, those responsible, and could you please get something done soon.

Jenny Rowe

via email

We can make good use of your used stamps

I’m looking for support for my stamp appeal to raise money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust (Charity Number 1159590), the leading charity dedicated to fighting primary bone cancer, and would love the support of your readers.

We are looking for used and new postage stamps from the UK and overseas, and any amount at any time of the year is very much appreciated.

Please save your new and used stamps; whether you get a few stamps a year for your birthday or you get lots from your friends from all over the world, or you can even save them from the bin at work.

Instead of throwing away your stamped envelopes, we can raise vital funds to help us continue with our research, providing information, raising awareness as well as offer support to those who need it.

Primary bone cancer can occur at any age, but affects mostly children, teenagers, young adults and the elderly.

On average, 12 people every week are diagnosed across the UK and Ireland.

The survival rate for this disease is just over 50 per cent and this has not changed in the last 25 years.

With your help we can work towards changing this, so more people have a chance to live.

Please help us to raise awareness as well as funds just by sending in something that you would normally out into the rubbish bin!

Please send your stamps to: BCRT Stamp Appeal, 20 Bowers Road, Benfleet, Essex SS7 5PZ.

Terri Bush

Volunteer Stamp Appeal Coordinator, Bone Cancer Research Trust