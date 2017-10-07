WEEKEND WEB: Lincolnshire Free Press letters

Group fold, anger over bad driving, joy at theatre production and questions over shallots!

Sadly, our Flywheeler nights are no more

Some 16 years ago the Fenland Flywheelers, a casual non membership group, was formed in Holbeach by local resident Robbie Thorpe together with his wife Hilary plus other like minded people who realised that of a winter’s evening there was nothing in the town that catered for the adults in the area who wanted something more than just a visit to a local pub or club.

So the Fenland Flywheelers was formed, with no membership or fees, meeting on the first Wednesday of every month from October through to March in the function suite of the United Services Club in the town with free admission and either a guest speaker or a film show to entertain those turning up.

The costs were covered such as the hire of the suite and free light refreshments by running a raffle during the evening’s break as it was set out to be self funding and non-profit making.

During those years the guest speakers ranged from specialists from the farming world to bee keepers to keen model aircraft enthusiasts to respected car enthusiasts to owl trainers to local personalities, in fact the list is endless and audiences ranged from barely a couple of dozen at the initial start to anything up to 70 on an evening once word spread, with both men and woman plus teenagers occasionally having a pleasant evening there.

Sadly, it may have become a victim of its own success, as in recent times the audiences have dwindled for various reasons to the point where it’s no longer viable to keep it running, so it has been decided with much regret that now is the time to call it a day and so there will be no longer a ‘Flywheeler night’ on the first Wednesday in the month.

As it was a non-profit idea, it has been decided to donate the money left over in the kitty from previous meetings to the Holbeach Hospital funds.

The organisers wish to thank everybody concerned for their support over the past 16 years, the many guests and speakers and the United Services Club’s helpful staff, the Spalding Guardian for the coverage in the district news section plus the many people who braved the elements at times to attend and hope the final decision to donate the money to the above will meet with everybody’s approval.

Robb and Hilary Thorpe and the ‘Flywheelers Team’

Holbeach

Does anyone still grow traditional shallots?

Would any of your readers know anyone in the area who grows and would sell me some traditional English shallots?

Years ago I used to grow my own and have been pickling traditional shallots about the size of a conker out of it’s shell, red or white for over 60 years.

However it is now impossible to find a shallot or a small pickling ‘cocktail’ onion anywhere on the stalls in my local Midland markets.

There are some ‘ elongated’ French so-called shallots available, and the so-called pickling onions are the size of apples, but that is all.

It would be a long journey but well worth while, as my large family used to eat them as fast as I could pickle them.

Michael Greatrex

via email (02476387211)

Act II put on magnificent show for us

I went to see Sister Act recently. What a magnificent show put on by our local amateurs of all ages (Act II).

Credit to everyone involved. Rock on Spalding, give us more.

Jane Arnold

Spalding

Speeding HGVs, boy racers and bad roads

There seems to be a common theme running across the South Holland area in both recent editions of Spalding Guardian and the Lincolnshire Free Press concerning heavy lorries especially, but also boy racers, the ineffective policing of speed limits and the poor quality of road repairs to pot holes, dropped drains et al.

Like Ann Kennedy in your recent article focusing on heavy lorries in Sutton St James, we have been living in Gosberton Risegate for almost three years and have similar concerns for the daily earthquakes and tremors that affect our property.

Heavy agricultural vehicles and tractors are a given in this area, we get that. What is not acceptable is HVG traffic taking a short cut from the A17 / A16 to the A15 via the B1397 on a regular basis, together with other heavy vehicles delivering to nearby villages and hamlets, some exceeding the 40mph speed limit,and all causing serious wear and tear to roads that were never constructed for such purpose.

Our cottage is only 43 inches or 1,092mm from the adjacent road surface; it doesn’t just shake with the vibration of these oversized behemoths, its falling down around us.A44 ton articulated truck travelling at 40mph in such close proximity to our property is not just a passing vehicle, it is the equivalent of a jack hammer to the structure of our home.

Another concern in this part of South Holland but perhaps not exclusively, are the boy racers that hurtle through our village at speeds approaching 70mph, or more. I once encountered two such moronic motorists coming over the Risegate level crossing, side by side... they weren’t doing 40mph either.

I have spoken variously to the local PCSO, Lincolnshire Highways, and also to local council representatives, particularly concerning speeding issues, but also regarding the state of local roads and the poor quality of repairs.

Apathy does not adequately describe the collective response received.

I’m told we cannot have a reactive speed sensor along our road in Gosberton Risegate as there isn’t a metal pole to put it on! Nor can we have a reduction from 40mph to 30mph as there is no money in the Highways budget; but if a child was to die as a result of being hit by a speeding vehicle, it might possibly improve our chances – unbelievable but true.

I appreciate the pace of life may be considered slower in this part of the world, that was one of the reasons we moved here; but homes and property being destroyed by heavy traffic using inappropriate and poorly maintained routes as short cuts; and the threat to human life by speeding idiots in four-wheeled projectiles should not be considered acceptable by anyone at any time.

Time for some concerted and coordinated action by those that claim to represent us. We pay our taxes, lets see some spent where it can make a real difference to our lives.

Ian Hobling

via email