WEEKEND WEB: Letters from the Free Press

Opinions on politics, police and the Pride of South Holland Awards

We deserve so much better from our politicians

Here we go again – politicians distorting fact. Recently, our MP John Hayes castigated the so-called PC sensors for their unsuccessful attempt to have the statue of Cecil Rhodes at Oriel College removed but fails to mention that Rhodes is the man that introduced the Glen Grey Act that forcibly displaced the indigenous Xhosa tribes, reneged on treaties negotiated with other tribes and butchered his way North into and through his namesake country.

Labelled the “architect of apartheid”, he was a despicable man and guilty of the slaughter of countless thousands.

The likes of Drake, Cromwell, Russell, Trevelyan, Kitchener, Harris and many more are also guilty of actions that would now be considered “crimes against humanity”. We have to leave all their monuments in place but need to educate, not misrepresent. How else do we learn not to repeat such atrocities?

He now quotes “more people in Britain voted to leave the European Union on June 23, 2016 than have ever voted on any issue or for political party in our history” but fails to mention that the same applies to those voting to remain.

He also states “In the General Election earlier this year, 85 per cent of the votes cast were for parties accepting Brexit”. 48.1 per cent of the people that voted in the referendum, chose to leave. Quoting political party statistics that ignore the obvious populous vote and takes no account of those within their ranks that disagree, is misleading and irrelevant.

The decision to leave the EU stands and should be respected despite the unbelievable distortion of fact made by both sides prior to the referendum that is still ongoing.

The latest example being dear Boris dragging out that bus again, displaying debunked financial claims, plus a 4,000 word Telegraph article laying out his own Brexit agenda, not the Government’s.

This is our foreign secretary and appears to be making another power grab. Can someone please explain why this unethical buffoon still holds Cabinet office?

True facts.

We have few, other than the drop in the value of Sterling, the reduction of our national credit rating and increased inflation. All attributable to our exit.

And yet we continual hear our politicians spout unsupported rhetoric and conjecture that ignore those facts.

So here’s a suggestion.

By all means talk to the process of our exit but please don’t clutter those arguments with misleading and unbalanced so-called facts, particularly those that have not been independently verified.

Please, get rid of those that are compromising progress and focus on getting us out of this unholy mess rather than score political points by misinforming us all.

A weak, indecisive Government and a wholly ineffectual Labour opposition. No wonder Vince Cable is calling for political adults as we appear to have lost children attempting to manage this debacle. We deserve so much better.

Andrew MacDonald

Lutton

Electric cars won’t go that far but are cheaper to run

Regarding your story about Lincolnshire Police trialling Nissan LEAF electric cars.

I own a Leaf with 30kWh battery. It will not do anywhere near 155 miles in real world driving, rather closer to 100.

The system used in the article, NEDC, and the Japanese one are highly kind to the vehicle. The US EPA offers 107 miles per charge and even that is optimistic if one travels at 70mph on a motorway.

The new Nissan Leaf, just announced for production early next year, will likely do a good 125 miles of reasonable driving but police use will probably reduce that due to rapid acceleration and higher speeds.

That said, electric vehicles are a lot cheaper to run due to energy and maintenance costs being so much lower.

Nigel Wickenden

Spalding

Thanks to all who played their part

I would like to thank everyone who took part in Pride of South Holland Awards this year.

A huge thank you to all of our sponsors and to: Mark Jepp, Majestic Bingo, Coun Gary Taylor, Coun Angela Newton, Coun Harry Drury, Dave Aspinall, Terry Moore and his team from Bakkavor, Paul Watkins (Grove EMG), Andy Molsom (Molsom Optometrist), Julie Atkinson from Springfields Outlet Shopping and Festival Gardens, Julia Cole from Calthrops Solicitors, Graham Boor, Hughes and Coun Jack Mclean your support made this whole Awards Ceremony possible.

Thank you to Butters, Flowers ‘N Things and Freshlinc for providing floral displayse, South Holland District Council for your support, Diamondz Dance and Craig Delaney’s ‘Choral to Arms’ for their great performance and the South Holland Centre.

X Factor celebrity Chico deserves a special mention for helping to present the show in an epic style and thanks to his backing dancers Diamondz Dance.Special thanks to Andy from Popcorn Media and to Tom.

It’s been a pleasure working with you all and I look forward to next year when we all get to do it again.

Jan Whitbourn

Tulip Events Management