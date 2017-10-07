WEEKEND WEB: Is Blade Runner sequel worth the wait?

GAVIN MILLER previews the movies out next week

BLADE RUNNER 2049 (15, SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, FROM TODAY)

It’s been 35 years in the making, but esteemed director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario and Arrival) is the man tasked with this sequel to Ridley Scott’s cult film.

Scott is on executive producer duties for the follow-up – set 30 years after the events of the first film – where a new blade runner, Ryan Gosling’s LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret (involving Jared Leto’s villain) that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos.

This discovery leads the young officer on a quest to find Harrison Ford’s legendary Deckard, a former blade runner, who has been missing for three decades. Early reviews have been sensational - see next week’s Miller Time for our full review.

VICTORIA AND ABDUL (PG, SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE SPALDING, FROM TODAY)

The Queen’s Oscar-nominated director Stephen Frears (who also helmed Philomena and Dangerous Liaisons) goes back to his roots with another Royal Family-inspired biographical drama, which chronicles the real-life relationship between Queen Victoria (Oscar-winner Judi Dench) and her Indian servant Abdul Karim (Furious 7’s Ali Fazal).

The likes of Michael Gambon (Harry Potter 3-8), Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen) round off a very British inspired cast – with the late Tim Pigott-Smith starring in his last film role – for this well-received flick, which has generally notched favourable reviews.

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US (12A, SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, FROM TOMORROW)

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers – Idris Elba’s Ben Bass and Kate Winslet’s Alex Martin – who had a freak encounter that brought them together, must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow-covered mountain. When they realise help isn’t coming – the duo embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness.

ALSO SHOWING:

SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE SPALDING:

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: HAMLET (12A), TODAY AT 7PM;

LOGAN LUCKY (12A), TOMORROW AT 7.30PM & SATURDAY AT 8.30PM;

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY (15), MONDAY AT 7.30PM.

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH:

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: HAMLET (12A), TODAY AT 7PM;

THE GLASS CASTLE (12A), FROM TOMORROW;

ROYAL OPERA HOUSE: LA BOHEME (12A), SUNDAY AT 2PM;

EVENT CINEMA: LOVING VINCENT (12A), MONDAY AT 7PM; RSC: CORIOLANUS (12A), WEDNESDAY AT 7PM.