WEEKEND WEB: Holbeach and Spalding students in 2001

Have your say

Thirteen-year-old George Farmer Technology College student Kaleigh Putterill was all smiles in the November 8, 2001 edition of the Spalding Guardian after winning first place and a £20 voucher in the Holbeach Library Reading Challenge.

Kaleigh is pictured with Paul Seaman of sponsors Hortech and Tracy Moore of the library.

Kayleigh Laurence and Alisha Sampson eat healthy apples back in 2001.

Meanwhile, Gleed Girls’ Technology College students Kayleigh Laurence and Alisha Sampson (both 15-years-old) were eating healthily in November 2001 as Royal Marine Commandos came into the Spalding school as part of the National Healthy Schools initiative.