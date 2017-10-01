WEEKEND WEB: Heritage sites in Moulton, Pinchbeck and Spalding join forces

Reporter WINSTON BROWN checks out three local attractions which have joined forces

Moulton Mill, Pinchbeck Pumping Museum and Chain Bridge Forge are three unique and fascinating places that help tell the story of the local area. Now, thanks to National Lottery players, they are embarking on a project looking at how they can help each other and improve the visitor experience that each provides and their long term sustainability.

Moulton Mill on sunny autumn morning. Photo(TIM WILSON): SG231111-113TW

The funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) will enable them to draw on expertise from the National Trust who will be working with each site collectively and individually, helping to draw out the very best from these wonderful places.

Head of HLF East Midlands Jonathan Platt said: “The collaboration between these three significant heritage sites demonstrates an exciting new way of working for the sector, and we are delighted that support from National Lottery players has helped to make this possible.

“This project has the potential to provide long-term sustainability for these important sites, and will hopefully provide a model for others across Lincolnshire and beyond”.

Head of external partnerships team at the National Trust Matt Doran said: “We’re very excited to be able to work with these three amazing places. We hope the National Trust’s experience in heritage and visitor experience will be of real and lasting value to the sites themselves and help ensure a bright future for the organisations that look after them.”

Pinchbeck Pumping Museum - Copyright Geoff Taylor

Chain Bridge Forge director Geoff Taylor added: “We are delighted to have the National Trust advising us on this interesting project, which will explore how the selected sites can work together to ensure we preserve our heritage and make it more accessible to our communities”

Chain Bridge Forge

Chain Bridge Forge is a living museum, led by volunteers. The building dates back to the mid 1700s and has been in continuous use as a Blacksmith workshop.

Visitors can enjoy blacksmithing demonstrations, taster days and craft workshops.

The museum also runs a community outreach programme through its portable forge.

Chain Bridge Forge volunteers have also created an online local history collection, which boasts nearly 7,000 artefacts covering the South Holland area.

The site is open Wednesdays and Fridays, 10am until 2pm, and every Sunday 11am until 3pm, from April to October. Admission is free.

For more information visit www.southhollandlife.com or follow Chain Bridge Forge on: Facebook, Twitter. and YouTube.

Moulton Mill

The mill is the largest surviving complete windmill in the UK at 100 feet high. It was built in about 1822 by Robert King. The site is open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as Bank Holiday Mondays from 10pm until 4pm.

Admission prices by guided tour only: Adults £4, concessions (over 60’s) £2.95, children (five to 16) £2, under fives free, family ticket £10.

For more information visit www.moultonwindmill.co.uk/

Pinchbeck Pumping Museum

The Pinchbeck Engine is a restored, 20 horse-power, A-frame, low pressure, condensing beam engine, built in 1833.

It is housed in the former pumping station and is an impressive reminder of when we relied on the power of steam to drain the land

Each year, the Pinchbeck Pumping Engine lifted an average of 3,000,000 tons of water from the land, at a rate of 7,500 gallons per minute.

That’s more water than four Olympic-sized swimming pools every year.

The site is open June to September on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11am until 4pm. Admission is free.

For more information visit: www.wellandidb.org.uk/