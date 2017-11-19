WEEKEND WEB: Gleed boys cook up a treat in 2001

Have your say

We look back at the Spalding Guardian this week in 2001.

Pupils at the Gleed Boys’ School, Spalding, cooked up a storm in their new food technology rooms.

One of the school’s science labs was stripped of its benches and Bunsen burners and made into a fully-operational kitchen, complete with ovens, microwaves and dishwashers.

The boys of years 7 and 8 first tested out their skills by baking scones and rock cakes at their new facility.

Bulbs light up continental market in 2001

Hundreds of shoppers said ’Allo ’Allo to a market with a very international feel.

French and north African traders set up in the town centre with their food, craft and toiletries in Hall Place and Herring Lane car park.

Safeway and Jacaranda joined in the promotion and stallholders even accepted francs - the former French currency - as payment.