WEEKEND WEB: Free Press nostalgia from 2011

Toddlers at the ABC Nursery in Pinchbeck enjoyed a big party to celebrate its 20th anniversary back in 2011.

They made party hats, played games and enjoyed chicken burgers or hot dogs for lunch.

Peele Community College students in 2011

Meanwhile, we reported on the visit of Normandy veterans Eric Toynton, Philip Milton and Derek (Jim) Camping to the Peele Community College in Long Sutton. They met with Year 8 and 9 students who had recently visited the battlefields in Normandy.

Eric, Philip and Jim shared their experiences of the June 1944 invasion.