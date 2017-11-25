WEEKEND WEB: Free Press letters

Your views on NHS dental service, Brexit and Long Sutton market

‘Basically, we were dumped by the NHS’

John Elson's Free Press cartoon

Further the article in the Spalding Guardian and Free Press recently, we would like to speak out about the NHS dentist fiasco.

Firstly, we have been attending 1A Dental Surgery since it opened for NHS dental care and were very satisfied with the service provided.

However we were shocked when we found out that the surgery was closing. At this point we contacted them and were told that a letter would be sent out to all patients and that they could not give us any further information.

The letter arrived after the first report in your papers. Basically we were dumped. The letter said that the surgery was closing but gave no advice whatsover.

We then registered our interest in joining Rodericks Dental Practice which we were told was opening in December 2017. Next thing was Rodericks had withdrawn from opening a new surgery because of Government funding.

Now we are left with no NHS dentist and as we have both paid our taxes all our lives do not feel that we should have to pay private fees for dentistry as we are both pensioners. We have tried searching for a new NHS dentist and the only ones on offer are either in Boston or Peterborough which is at least a 30 mile round trip.

We would like to know why in the current day and age when we are all supposed to look after ourselves so we do not cost the NHS excessive hospitalisation costs, that there is no provision for preventative check ups for dentistry on the NHS.

What is now going to happen is that people will wait until they are in so much pain and discomfort that the NHS will then have to step in with emergency care which will cost at least twice as much as yearly check ups.

We also notice that our local MP John Hayes has made no comment or offer of help on this ridiculous situation. We also notice that this is not only a local problem as other areas suffer the same fate so it appears that the Government have washed their hands on providing NHS dental treatment. Maybe they can all afford to pay but that is not the case for the working class.

Finally, we would like to comment on the fact that when NHS practises close no help is given to provide an alternative which is all well and good if you can access a computer but for people who do not have this facility it is not so easy.

Hopefully the Government will look into this and release extra funding to provide an NHS service that we have already contributed to.

Graham and Barbara Reynolds

Spalding

No wonder so many have unpleasant looking teeth

We actually live in PE20 postcode and have found it impossible to find an acceptable NHS dentist.

We are pensioners and have been forced to use a private dentist in Sleaford whose charges we can ill afford. No wonder so many people walk around with unpleasant looking teeth.

Penny Bowerin

via email

Clock is ticking and the cliff is getting closer’

As the Prime Minister continues to lose the confidence of her collapsing cabinet the Brexit negotiations are turning into a shambles for Britain.

Yes she may get an agreement on the Brexit divorce bill by Christmas so talks can begin on a transitional deal after we leave the EU in 2019, but I feel a turkey has more chance of getting to Christmas.

People did vote to leave or remain, but they did not vote for these uncertain times we are facing and the thoughts of a Hard Brexit after March 29, 2019.

The relationship between the UK and the European Union is bound to turn sour with the treat of tariffs and other costly barriers that hang over Britain’s trading status with Europe. Which in turn makes investment in manufacturing so uncertain, along with the jobs that are linked to the industry and the supply chain.

Following the referendum 53 per cent of UK manufacturers reported holding or cancelling investment plans they couldn’t fund without credit. The EU is the largest source of inward investment in the UK, accounting for over £453billion worth of inward foreign direct investment. That’s 46 per cent of the total.

In the automotive sector investment decisions have been made already for the production of new car models in 2017 and 2018, however investment after 2019 is far from secure.

The main threat posed to these investments is costly tariff barriers, known to be four per cent for all imports and 10 per cent on exports. Any country outside the European Single Market and the Customs Union is obliged to pay such tariffs if a trade deal is not in place.

Take Nissan for example, the UK’s largest car factory. Some 55 per cent of sales are to the Single Market, new tariffs would cost Nissan millions a year and that would turn into billions over a model’s lifecycle.

Like many more manufacturers, these car makers will simply ask: will the UK have access to the Single Market?

The clock is ticking and the cliff is getting closer, a cross party negotiating team would have been a better option in my opinion rather than having a weak leader in charge of our future.

Just when the electorate needed a strong and stable government, the divisions are getting wider and with recent events Its not looking Priti for May.

Rodney Sadd

Spalding

His fighting talk is actually meaningless

In the Free Press (November 14, Page 9), John Hayes MP, talking about “delivering on Brexit”, says, “If there was any prospect of us not doing so, I would resign from the Government. We will not let the people down.”

Fighting talk – but meaningless, as John Hayes doesn’t define what Brexit actually means.

During the EU Referendum campaign last year, voters were promised an exit deal with the EU that would mean we “get the exact same terms” in the “easiest trade deal in history”, thereby allowing us to “have our cake and eat it”, and, as an added bonus, spend an extra “£350million a week” on the NHS. We now know all these promises were false, and the £350million figure was a provable lie.

Since then, even Dominic Cummings, campaign director of the Leave Campaign, has criticised the government for triggering Article 50 before determining what sort of Brexit deal it was seeking to achieve.

Moreover, the government’s latest proposal, designed to satisfy a fanatically anti-EU clique of MPs in the Conservative Party, is to add to the EU Withdrawal Bill an immutable time and date at which the UK will leave both the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA), namely 11pm on March 28, 2019, whether or not a negotiated exit deal with the EU27 has been approved by Parliament in advance.

I suspect the only way we can now reunite our divided country is by holding a referendum on the exit terms actually negotiated with the EU27. Obviously, if ardent Brexiteers, like John Hayes, are able to secure a fabulous exit deal, then voters will be falling over each other in order to vote for it.

So, how can any Brexiteer possibly object to a referendum on the exit terms actually on offer?

A vote on the Brexit terms on offer will allow voters to chose either to leave the EU on the terms on offer or to remain in the EU on the terms we currently enjoy – ie inside the EU Single Market and Customs Union but outside the Euro, outside the Schengen area, exempt from ever closer political union and with all the powers needed to manage seasonal workers and longer-term immigration (albeit successive governments have chosen not to use these powers in the past).

Alan Meekings

Holbeach

Flawed plan would put mums and toddlers at risk

By its proposed action to close Market Place in Long Sutton to vehicles on market days, South Holland Dsitrict Council would be creating an even greater health and safety risk than their two-year-old, out-of-date, flawed survey on Market Place has taken account of.

Alternative routes to the Market Place are Swapcoat Lane and Bull Lane, both converging on Trafalgar Square which is the main route and parking area used by mums taking their children to and from Long Sutton Primary School.

According to council chief planning officer Roger Gambba-Jones and head of waste management services Emily Spicer, who attended the Long Sutton Parish Council meeting on Tuesday, November 14, it is okay to divert 3,700 vehicles (their numbers) every Friday into this already congested area, putting mums and young children on their way to school at risk.

Why Because the council is not responsible for health and safety in this area and is not likely to be prosecuted.

I disagree. The council has a duty of care. Their survey and plan is flawed and their comments totally unacceptable. They should resign.

Martin Dickinson

Long Sutton