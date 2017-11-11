WEEKEND WEB: Free Press letters

Your views on dog fouling, farmers, Brexit and Morrisons

This would not solve the fouling problem

I am a responsible dog owner and so are all my dog walking colleagues and we all enjoy Cinder Ash Park in Long Sutton. It is incredibly frustrating that a thoughtless minority are potentially spoiling it for the rest of us. Surely the enjoyment of the local parks should be for everyone, especially as we all contribute to the park’s upkeep through our council tax.

There must be a better solution, like a dog warden (which I have never seen yet) rather than banning dogs altogether.

I feel that if this proposed ban goes ahead then it won’t solve the dog fouling problem as the minority will simply walk their dogs around the streets, leaving the mess on the pavements.

Karen Burgess

Long Sutton

Loose loads made a sticky mess of my car

I would like to bring attention to the farmers that had large tractors pulling large trailers full of loose shredded vegetation like maze (sweetcorn) along the A16 from the Cowbit area to Crowland.

I came up behind two such loads at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, October 31, travelling south between Cowbit and Crowland.

The loose loads were not covered and a heavy shower of the loose load was coming from the rear of the trailers – through a heavy snow storm.

The loads should have been netted, and further more one of the trailers did not have a working flashing orange lamp at the rear. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to take a registration number from either unit.

I had to stop Peterborough side of Crowland to clear the sticky mess from my headlamps and front screen.

John Hutchinson

Bottisham, Cambridge

Disadvantages of ‘no deal’ are way too many to mention

B Harland (Readers’ View, November 2 Spalding Guardian) argues the EU “is not prepared to move on Brexit negotiations” and we should “be prepared to go it outside the EU”, with “no deal”. This will mean an acrimonious divorce from the world’s largest, wealthiest, most successful free trade area, just to rely on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules instead.

This line of thinking stands in stark contrast to the promises Brexiteers were making in order to woo voters last year. Voters were promised the “sunny uplands” of prosperity after Brexit, based on a free trade deal with the EU that will be the “easiest in human history”, “the EU needs us more than we need them”, “we can have our cake and eat it”, “we’ll get the exact same terms” and – as added bonus – we’ll have “£350 million a week” extra to spend on the NHS.

As we now know, all these assertions were untrue. So, let’s take a quick look at some relevant facts.

If the UK leaves the EU with “no deal”, we will instantly: lose preferential trading agreements affecting 71.1 per cent of our current exports in goods and services; have the same trading status as Mauritania (the only country in the world currently trading exclusively on WTO rules); and have no approved WTO trading ‘schedules’ in place by Brexit on March 29, 20 19.

This outcome, in tariff terms, is conservatively estimated to cost us between 5.1-7.7 per cent of national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In contrast, annual EU membership costs 1.1 per cent of total government spending, from which we receive huge benefits.

The disadvantages of a “no deal” Brexit are way too many to list. So, let’s take a look at just one example affecting everyone – food prices. Minette Batters, deputy president of The National Farmers’ Union (NFU), has recently said switching to WTO rules will predictably increase UK food prices by 12 per cent on average and by over 25 per cent for poorer families (given their higher proportion of weekly expenditure on food). Incidentally, this prediction excludes sundry adverse factors, such as extra costs of customs administration, delayed lorries, wasted produce, declining value of the pound, etc.

How can any Brexiteer conceivably say this constitutes the “sunny uplands” of prosperity post-Brexit?

Alan Meekings

Holbeach

Another entrance would be best

I was at the Pinchbeck Parish Council meeting where the home delivery service proposals were approved (see story on page 4).

I think this is a good idea as it enables non-car owners to shop and perhaps even car owners will realise that using a multi drop service will result in less carbon emissions, something we all have a duty to do given the current scientific evidence.

I did mention that I have e mailed Morrisons asking them to consider applying for another entrance whilst land is still available as even with current traffic levels the Wardentree roundabout becomes blocked. One of the other councillors also thought this was a good idea.

I have not yet had a reply from Morrisons but I shall put a personal comment on the planning application and trust the planners, given they know the future growth of traffic resulting from other current plans, will act on this suggestion.

Douglas Dickens

Pinchbeck Parish Councillor

Reuniting lost shipmates from years ago

Many of your readers would have served in the Royal Navy and having left, possibly quite some time back, are now missing the camaraderie they had with their old shipmates. To relive that camaraderie and possibly meet up with their old shipmates, they should get the monthly mailing list of ‘Royal Navy Reunions’, giving the dates, which HM Ship’s Association, where it is being held and who to contact. Have a look at www.rnshipmates.co.uk and check out the ‘Reunions’ section, there are currently well over 30.

Reunions listings are available by emailing royalnavyreunions@gmail.com See where the reunions are being held, and then find out what is included; such as a visit somewhere, a gala dinner, the ‘traditional’ tot of rum on most of them. Of course the wives and partners are not forgotten; they meet up at the reunions and have a good time too!!

What does it cost? .... NOTHING. Nothing because the reunion listings are all collected, compiled and then sent out by email. There are no subscriptions or donations. But more important, it is also thanks to the hundreds of local newspapers, just like this one and others throughout the UK for printing my letters and subsequently reuniting ‘Lost Shipmates’.

Mike Crowe

via email

