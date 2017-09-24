WEEKEND WEB: Free Press letters

Your views on river rubbish and community groups

Who is it that thinks it’s OK to dump rubbish in the Welland?

Letters

We recently had a memorable day out on Spalding Water Taxis’ narrow boat.

It is amazing to see the town and nearby countryside from the river and a privilege to be able to sail under High Bridge.

However, at the end of our day we had a problem. The boat’s propeller caught a large duvet complete with it’s cover which had been dumped in the river (pictured above).

Luckily for us Andrew Grunwell, the operations manager for the Water Taxis, was with us at that stage. With enormous effort and discomfort he eventually got the duvet untangled, very unfortunately losing an old family ring in the process.

We saw other rubbish including a bike in the river – who is it that thinks it is alright to dump these things in the Welland?

Chris Moore

Peterborough

Why so little willingness to help these groups?

Re: The article in last week’s Free Press under the headline ‘Urgent call for more volunteers to help save community service’.

It is very disappointing that the lack of response to our request for some help to keep a long-standing service which has been run in Holbeach and the surrounding villages for over 30 years, is putting its continuance at great risk.

However, The Holbeach and District Community Bus is not alone, as I can see the same sort of problem reported elsewhere in the paper.

Donnington Youth Club closing; Dog Rescue struggling to build new kennels; Tydd St Mary Village Hall needs trustees; Probus Group needs new members; Sutton Bridge Youth Club needs volunteers.

All of them long-standing groups, set up to help their communities. In some cases they cater for children, in others for older people, and yet others for animals. There is a lot of opportunity to support your community out there.

What is happening? Why is there so little willingness to help others in our community? Are people unaware of the joy that can be brought, with a small contribution of your spare time, without costing you money?

All of those small groups have had an enormous amount of time, effort and funds raised, put in over many years by volunteers, but now those little indispensible parts of local communities are falling away.

A small amount of time and effort by a lot of people, instead of a lot of time and effort by a few people, will often mean that such groups can continue, benefitting the members and users of the group; and with the unexpected pleasure that can be gained by giving of a little bit time and effort, can lead to a sense of satisfaction often missing in our lives.

Such groups only need a little time each week or month, which if spread among a number of people, does not result in a major regular commitment, but can lead to developing friendships among people with similar interests.

Since being involved with the Holbeach and District Bus for the past 10 years, I can honestly say I have met many people who have become good acquaintances, with a few becoming good friends.

Unfortunately, none of us are getting younger (if only we could), so young blood and interest is all that is needed to keep small groups, which benefit the community, going for the benefit of other people, themselves getting older.

So, if you want to help the Holbeach and District Community Bus to stay ‘on the road’, please contact us by email to holbeachbus@btinternet.com for further information about how a little effort from a small number of people, each giving a little time, will keep ‘the bus’ on the road.

Chris Brandon-King

Hon Treasurer

The Holbeach and District Bus