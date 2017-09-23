WEEKEND WEB – FILM REVIEW: A masterpiece... or utterly ridiculous?

MOTHER (18)

CAST: JENNIFER LAWRENCE, JAVIER BARDEM, ED HARRIS & MICHELLE PFEIFFER

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hr 55 Mins

DIRECTOR: DARREN ARONOFSKY

Where do you start?! I usually try to avoid film reviews before writing my own as I fear I’ll be swayed in a certain direction.

However, with Mother! being such a hot topic online lately, it’s been difficult to avoid people’s thoughts. One critic I admire described the movie as ‘A Masterpiece’ while another branded it ‘The worst film of the century’.

I’m sitting here debating myself whether Darren Aronofsky’s (the director of Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan) latest film is genius or utterly ridiculous. I apologise for sitting on the fence and concluding that it’s somewhere in the middle.

Mother! is about . . . Erm . . . Bear with me . . .

With Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) playing a character called ‘Mother’ and Javier Bardem’s (Skyfall) part going by ‘Him’, already it’s clear this is not your typical movie.

Him is a poet plagued with writer’s block, and Mother is a housewife who is renovating their home from top-to-bottom after a serious fire had damaged it in the past. Oh, and the house also has a heart. Yes, you heard me right.

To add to the confusion, a mysterious shaped crystal is displayed in the office of Him. It was retrieved from the ashes of the fire and means a lot to the poet for reasons that eventually become clear.

When the couple are disturbed by visitors (Oscar nominees Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) their relationship is put to the test.

And why do their visitors have such an interest in the crystal? You’ll have to watch it to find out. Well, kind of.

To be honest, there are so many metaphor’s that can be used, and different ways the movie can be interpreted.

Hardcore film fans will no doubt discuss their theories for years to come, with so many different views already online. Of course I have my own theory for the film, but right now that would only lead to spoilers.

Clearly, Mother! is not the classic home invasion film that the trailer portrays, which may leave viewers feeling mislead.

Other’s will love the fact that this is different, daring and dark.

Whether you love it or hate it, you’ll surely agree that it’s unlike anything else released in recent years.

Rating: 3/5 – Mikey Clarke